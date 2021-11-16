Lawsuit between Gallatin County and city of Bozeman over road work reaches conclusion By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Nov 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vehicles drive down Ferguson Avenue past Gallatin County Regional Park on Dec. 17, 2020. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A legal battle between Gallatin County and the city of Bozeman over payment for road improvements in the city has ended, after two court cases and failed mediation.According to a release from Gallatin County, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea ruled in a split decision in late September that a road district created by the city to pay for a massive project using county taxpayer money on Ferguson Avenue and Oak Street was established illegally.The other half of McElyea’s ruling indicated that the county should have sued before construction started on the project. The first lawsuit coming in August 2017, just months after construction began. That lawsuit was dismissed by District Court Judge Holly Brown in 2018. The county again sued in early 2020. McElyea ordered both parties to resolve their issues through mediation, which ultimately failed earlier this year.The county has to finish paying its portion of the bill for construction, which is just over $903,000. The county has paid just over $618,000 over the last two years.County Commissioner Joe Skinner said that he was not surprised by the split-decision. He said that the city used a “clever” way to get the county to pay for the road improvements.Bozeman city officials did not return a request for comment before deadline.The county purchased Regional Park in 2002, and a clause in that contract waived its right to protest should a special improvement district — which is used by the city of Bozeman to pay for road improvement projects — be created.The city did create that district, making Gallatin County responsible for paying for part of project in 2017. The county’s share of the project comes from the Open Space fund, which is typically used for conservation easements.The county commission at the time also questioned whether the city put the project out to bid to different developers.The total cost of the project was roughly $6 million. Skinner said that one of his big concerns was that he and other members of the Gallatin County Commission were not part of the agreement process between the city and the developer and that it wasn’t proper for the county to put money into a project that had not been bid.“It really seems now that governments can do big road projects without bidding it by doing these payback agreements,” Skinner said.Former commissioners Don Seifert and Steve White echoed Skinner’s concerns. Seifert said that he was concerned about the legality of the district, but that he and his fellow commissioners did not want to halt the project.He said he was glad that McElyea’s decision upheld his belief that the district was created illegally, but that he was concerned about the usage of county taxpayer money to pay for the project. But the city never “negotiated in good faith,” Seifert said.“My opinion is that the city was trying to bully the county, which is not uncommon for the way they used to do business,” Seifert said. “It was just this one project that seemed to be pushed through without a real indication, my concern is that it’s got to be fair to the taxpayers.”White said that he’s glad that the lawsuit is over, but wished it had ended sooner. He said that initially he and other commissioners did not want to deal with the courts back in 2017 and file a lawsuit, and that he wanted to work with the city to get the project moving.But suddenly being hit with the bill for a project that the county had no involvement complicated the process even more.“We were trying to be nice to the city, trying not to interfere with their project, and when I say city I’m talking about city residents, people that drive Oak,” White said. “It’s not just the city government, we did not want to interfere with any kind of traffic hassles within the city of Bozeman for the people that are using those streets, because city residents are county residents.”Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said he and the city’s attorney, Peter Scott, are contemplating an agreement that could be presented to both the Gallatin County Commission and Bozeman City Commission next week.The years-long journey should be “concluded pretty quickly,” Lambert said. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.
Tags Don Seifert Joe Skinner Law Lawsuit Gallatin County Commission Rienne Mcelyea Marty Lambert Agreement 