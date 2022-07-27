A 115-acre piece of land in the northwest reaches of Bozeman is on track to be developed for housing and commercial use.
The “Silo” development is proposed on the west side of Davis Lane at the intersection with East Valley Center Road. On Tuesday, city commissioners approved annexing the land into Bozeman and zoning the entire parcel to residential emphasis mixed-use, or REMU zoning.
Developer Rob Lateiner with Virga Capital said they applied for REMU zoning because of the flexibility it provides. Under REMU, at least 70% of the land must be for residential use, Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said during the commission meeting. The remaining 30% can be used for more residential or commercial and mixed-use buildings.
Saunders said housing types allowed under REMU zoning range from single-family homes to multi-unit buildings.
Because of the flexibility allowed under the zoning type, REMU developments are required to have a master site plan approved by the city, Saunders said, an additional step to the normal development review process.
Lateiner said they don’t have site plans yet and still have to figure out some logistics like where Ferguson Avenue might cut through the property.
“REMU will allow us more flexibility up front to respond to design constraints,” Lateiner said during the meeting. “We believe REMU zoning is appropriate for the property because we want to create a diverse mix of res zones as well as a commercial node.”
Lateiner said they intend to propose a mix of housing types on the property.
Lateiner and Virga Capital are also behind proposed development behind Kenyon Noble in the middle of Bozeman and redevelopment of the old Gallatin Laundry building into a Backcountry outdoor gear store.
“In order to provide housing to as many people as quickly as possible we intend to plan for a mix of housing types and densities,” Lateiner said. “Not everyone can afford to live in a single-family home and not everyone moves to Montana to live in an apartment.”
The next step for the development would be the master site plan. Saunders said there is no time limit on when the developers can submit a proposal.
Rob Pertzborn, an architect working on the project, said during the meeting that under their current timeline the earliest they would expect to start construction would be in 2024.
City commissioners approved both the annexation and zoning unanimously. Several said it made sense to annex the property into Bozeman since it was right on the edge of the city.
“This site will be developed, the question will be do we want to annex that into the city and have it be developed according to the city’s growth policy and regulations or would we prefer to have it be developed at county standards,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
