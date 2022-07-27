Let the news come to you

A 115-acre piece of land in the northwest reaches of Bozeman is on track to be developed for housing and commercial use.

The “Silo” development is proposed on the west side of Davis Lane at the intersection with East Valley Center Road. On Tuesday, city commissioners approved annexing the land into Bozeman and zoning the entire parcel to residential emphasis mixed-use, or REMU zoning.

Developer Rob Lateiner with Virga Capital said they applied for REMU zoning because of the flexibility it provides. Under REMU, at least 70% of the land must be for residential use, Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said during the commission meeting. The remaining 30% can be used for more residential or commercial and mixed-use buildings.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

