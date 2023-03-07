The potential developers of almost 12 acres near Glen Lake Rotary Park in Bozeman are hoping the city will look more favorably on their development application almost two years after a similar one was denied.
The “Shady Glen” development is proposed for a plot of land between Glen Lake Rotary Park, homes on Boylan Road and businesses on Commercial Drive. The developers are proposing to divide the land into a 7.13-acre wildlife area and 16 lots for housing, two of which will be townhouses set aside for deed restricted affordable housing. The proposed road access would be from Birdie Drive.
The developers are also requesting six relaxations from city development code, including to only have one means of public vehicle access, allowing townhouses in the R-1 zoning district and shortening the required wetland buffer and watercourse setback between nine of lots from the required 50 feet to 35 feet. The developers are proposing to build a pedestrian and emergency vehicle access in lieu of a full secondary access road.
Other relaxations relate to the road standards of the street design and to allow for the placement of fill material in the floodplain area, affecting 0.1 acre.
The developer, Thomas Murphy, submitted a similar application for the site to the city in 2021, which city commissioners denied. The two affordable lots were not included in the previous application.
During a Community Development Board meeting this week, city planner Lynn Hyde said wetlands and floodplains guide development on the site.
Mike Hickman, an engineer who represented the development during the meeting, said the lots will be graded toward the street, and said without the buffer relaxation they wouldn’t be able to work.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into this, it’s a very unique challenging site,” Hickman said. “But the city is also looking for infill and I think this does that by providing some protection that wasn’t there now.”
The board voted 4-3 to recommend approval of the planned unit development proposal and voted to recommend approval of the preliminary plat. The proposals are scheduled to go before city commission on March 21.
Several of the board members who voted against recommending it cited concerns with the relaxations, specifically the request to only have one means of public vehicle access to the development.
Board chair Henry Happel, who voted in support of the proposal, said the relaxation that gave him pause was the requested reduction in setbacks from wetlands.
“I don’t think this property should remain totally undeveloped,” Happel said. “It’s not perfect but I think in the grand scheme of things it’s good enough for me to provide a yes vote.”
