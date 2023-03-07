Bozeman City Hall
Buy Now

Bozeman City Hall is pictured in this February file photo.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The potential developers of almost 12 acres near Glen Lake Rotary Park in Bozeman are hoping the city will look more favorably on their development application almost two years after a similar one was denied.

The “Shady Glen” development is proposed for a plot of land between Glen Lake Rotary Park, homes on Boylan Road and businesses on Commercial Drive. The developers are proposing to divide the land into a 7.13-acre wildlife area and 16 lots for housing, two of which will be townhouses set aside for deed restricted affordable housing. The proposed road access would be from Birdie Drive.

The developers are also requesting six relaxations from city development code, including to only have one means of public vehicle access, allowing townhouses in the R-1 zoning district and shortening the required wetland buffer and watercourse setback between nine of lots from the required 50 feet to 35 feet. The developers are proposing to build a pedestrian and emergency vehicle access in lieu of a full secondary access road.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.