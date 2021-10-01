Support Local Journalism


Construction is scheduled to close a portion of Kagy Boulevard for weeks starting on Tuesday.

The road is scheduled to be closed from 11th Avenue to 19th Avenue starting Monday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 6, then reopened from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11. It is then scheduled to close again from Oct. 11 through Nov. 11th.

The road is planned to be briefly reopened for the Montana State University Bobcat Football game on Oct. 23, from noon on Oct. 22 to Oct. 25.

Rich Coffey, traffic control superintendent with Sime Construction, said workers are putting in a sewer extension along that stretch of Kagy for the South University District, a large subdivision planned for a chunk of land at the corner of Kagy and South 19th Avenue.

Coffey said business and residents along that stretch will have access during the construction, which will involve ripping up part of the road along the northern edge of Kagy.

Traffic is planned to be detoured through Graf or Lincoln streets to the south and north of Kagy. Coffey acknowledged closing that part of Kagy while MSU is in session isn’t ideal, but said anyone with questions can call Sime Construction at 582-9841.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

