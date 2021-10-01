Kagy Boulevard to close due to construction for weeks By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Construction is scheduled to close a portion of Kagy Boulevard for weeks starting on Tuesday.The road is scheduled to be closed from 11th Avenue to 19th Avenue starting Monday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 6, then reopened from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11. It is then scheduled to close again from Oct. 11 through Nov. 11th.The road is planned to be briefly reopened for the Montana State University Bobcat Football game on Oct. 23, from noon on Oct. 22 to Oct. 25. Rich Coffey, traffic control superintendent with Sime Construction, said workers are putting in a sewer extension along that stretch of Kagy for the South University District, a large subdivision planned for a chunk of land at the corner of Kagy and South 19th Avenue.Coffey said business and residents along that stretch will have access during the construction, which will involve ripping up part of the road along the northern edge of Kagy.Traffic is planned to be detoured through Graf or Lincoln streets to the south and north of Kagy. Coffey acknowledged closing that part of Kagy while MSU is in session isn’t ideal, but said anyone with questions can call Sime Construction at 582-9841. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Coronavirus Health department 'cautiously optimistic' after weekly decline in COVID-19 cases 2 hrs ago State Gallatin County, others could be split by new congressional line 3 hrs ago Health Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to add inpatient psychiatric unit 3 hrs ago City Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates 3 hrs ago Environment Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands 3 hrs ago Environment Wildfire north of Gardiner burns 10 acres; Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky 20% contained 10 hrs ago What to read next Coronavirus Health department 'cautiously optimistic' after weekly decline in COVID-19 cases State Gallatin County, others could be split by new congressional line Health Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to add inpatient psychiatric unit City Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Environment Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands Environment Wildfire north of Gardiner burns 10 acres; Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky 20% contained Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Posted: 5:15 p.m. Over 100 applications submitted for Bozeman advisory boards Posted: 4:15 p.m. Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 City asking voters to approve $2.2 million in Bozeman recreation facility repairs Posted: Sep. 29, 2021