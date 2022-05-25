A new below-market rate apartment building for Bozeman seniors was buzzing Tuesday.
Cars full of furniture pulled up outside the building as several residents moved in on the sunny afternoon, and landscaping crews worked to plant trees outside. The 96-unit, three-story Perennial Park building sits just behind Lowe’s on Tschache Lane in north Bozeman and is part of a larger development that includes another housing development and locations for Community Health Partners and Family Promise.
The income-restricted units are targeted for those 55 and older. Tracy Menuez, the associate director and director of community development for the Human Resources Development Council, said that having a variety of housing options available to people is crucial.
She noted that having one and two-bedroom units will help provide housing for those who may not need a full house, which is the case for many seniors.
“We do have a rapidly growing population and that’s really across every age group, including those 55 and older,” Menuez said.
HRDC partnered with Seattle-based GMD Development for the project, which also includes the all-ages affordable housing development Arrowleaf Park. Perennial Park alone was a $28 million project, said GMD Development partner Steve Dymoke.
The project was funded partially through Low Income Housing Tax Credit assistance and a $500,000 grant from the city of Bozeman.
The project has been years in the making and faced some challenges, Menuez said, including working with the city on a zoning requirement that meant a portion of the development would need to be commercial.
They came to an agreement with the city to allow for the Family Promise facility and health clinic to serve as the commercial requirement.
“Between Arrowleaf and Perennial we’ve been able to add 232 new rental units to our community housing stock,” Menuez said. “That’s a big project but really just a start to helping meet the community housing needs.”
Having the Community Health Partners building right next door is also a bonus, Dymoke said. The clinic has medical, dental, mental health and pharmacy services.
“That’s literally across the parking lot so it’s easy access for the senior residents,” Dymoke said.
With the first residents moving in only a few weeks ago, Perennial Park is still coming together: a bulletin board meant for announcements is blank and the only pieces of furniture in a large community room are a few fold-up tables stacked against a wall and a piano.
The goal, site manager Sara Smartt said, is to hold events for the residents like classes on cooking or technology or book and knitting clubs.
About two-thirds of the units have already been leased, Smartt said. The building is still taking applications, which can be found at www.perennialparkmt.com. Smartt noted interest is high, with 15 inquiries coming in over the weekend alone.
The income limits range from $41,760 for single residents to $59,640 for a family of four. No residents under 55 are allowed.
HRDC spokesperson Penny Johnson said the units are priced below market rate, but noted they are different from subsidized units, which typically require tenants to pay one-third of their income in rent.