A judge issued a decision siding with a group of neighbors who filed a lawsuit against the city and a fraternity chapter over the location of an off-campus frat house near Montana State University’s campus.
The neighbors filed suit last year after they became aware that a fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi, had moved into 411 W. Garfield St., a few blocks away from campus. The suit contended that a city zoning change made a few years prior that grouped Greek life houses with other “group living” set-ups — thereby allowing them in houses like the one in question — was unlawful.
Plaintiffs argued that the city did not give proper notice to residents that the overhaul of the development codes they were working on would allow fraternity houses in their neighborhoods, and that the decision to do so was “arbitrary and capricious.”
The city argued in court filings that they followed the correct and proper notice process and that the university neighborhood “appears to be uniquely situated to MSU and fraternities and sororities have been a part of that neighborhood for decades.”
In a decision issued Wednesday, Judge Andrew Breuner sided with the plaintiffs and stated that the city’s removal of the prohibition against new fraternities and sororities during a 2017 overhaul of its development codes is void, and the pre-2018 rules around where fraternities and sororities can set up houses are reinstated.
Breuner wrote that there is no indication that any comments were received about the Greek life issue during the development code update process in 2017 and that the notice was “insufficient, inadequate and unreasonable.”
“The Court finds it incomprehensible that such a reversal in the City’s zoning laws would, with reasonable notice, be met with silence,” Breuner wrote in his decision.
“... the change to the treatment of new Greek housing was effectively subsumed by the complex process of updating the (Unified Development Code).”
A city spokesperson said city staff are in the process of reviewing the decision.
Jim Goetz, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said they are pleased with the decision, but noted it is tempered a bit because the fraternity moved out of the house earlier this year and the city is currently undergoing another overhaul of its development codes.
Goetz said he expects they will advocate for prohibiting new Greek life houses in their neighborhoods as the city goes through the process of adopting a new unified development code.
“The city seems perpetually to be involved in revising these very complex regulations and it’s hard for any citizen to keep up with what they’re doing,” Goetz said.
