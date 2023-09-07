Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A judge issued a decision siding with a group of neighbors who filed a lawsuit against the city and a fraternity chapter over the location of an off-campus frat house near Montana State University’s campus.

The neighbors filed suit last year after they became aware that a fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi, had moved into 411 W. Garfield St., a few blocks away from campus. The suit contended that a city zoning change made a few years prior that grouped Greek life houses with other “group living” set-ups — thereby allowing them in houses like the one in question — was unlawful.

Plaintiffs argued that the city did not give proper notice to residents that the overhaul of the development codes they were working on would allow fraternity houses in their neighborhoods, and that the decision to do so was “arbitrary and capricious.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.