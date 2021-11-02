Incumbents lead races for Bozeman City Commission By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 2, 2021 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Christopher Coburn Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Emily Talago Courtesy of Emily Talago Buy Now I-Ho Pomeroy Rachel Leathe/ Chronicle Buy Now Evan Rainey Provided Buy Now Joey Morrison Provided Jennifer Madgic Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The composition of the Bozeman City Commission is likely to remain the same as Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham took the mayoral race and incumbents were leading races for all three open commission seats.According to unofficial preliminary results released just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic — who was appointed to fill a vacated seat last fall — is leading the contest for an open two-year seat. Commissioners Christopher Coburn and I-Ho Pomeroy are holding out against opponent Emily Talago for the two open four-year seats.According to the preliminary vote tally, Madgic received 6,286 votes, or 55.44% of the vote. Opponent Joey Morrison received 3,353 votes, or roughly 29% and Evan Rainey received 1,535, or 13.54%. Coburn received the most votes in the race for the two four-year seats, with 7,348 as of 9:15 p.m., to Pomeroy’s 6,501 and Talago’s 4,628.For Coburn, the result comes roughly a year after he was passed over for an appointment to a commission seat left open after former Mayor Chris Mehl resigned. Though Coburn’s supporters showed up in force to offer public comment in favor of his appointment, commissioners chose Madgic, who has extensive experience in community planning, for the open seat.Coburn had already announced his candidacy for the election when former Commissioner Michael Wallner suddenly resigned in March, opening the door for Coburn to be appointed to the commission the following month.Coburn said he is grateful for the trust the community has shown in him."Being the first out, queer Black elected official in Montana history — it just really means that we’ve sort of shown the state that this community is ready to lead in the spaces where we need to," Coburn said. "So I'm just really excited for all of the work that were going to do for these next four years." Wallner's resignation also opened the door for Madgic to run for the remaining two years on his seat — she had originally pledged to not run against Coburn after the outcry over her appointment.Madgic could not immediately be reached Tuesday night. Pomeroy said she was thankful for the votes. "I will work hard to be a good commissioner," Pomeroy said. Morrison, who ran with the backing of Bozeman United for Racial Justice and is a crisis worker in Bozeman said he was disappointed with the results, but is committed to remaining involved with local politics. “(We're) feeling a lot of pride and gratitude for the work that we have done and feeling disappointed that maybe this one isn't going to turn out how we wanted," Morrison said. For Talago and Rainey — who are roommates and ran a combined campaign — the results were not all bad news. Rainey congratulated Madgic and Talago said she is committed to remaining active in local government and said she thinks the campaign brought a new awareness to the city commission."I think it was healthy for the community to have a shake up," Talago said. 