Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 30, 2021 The campaign to fill the remaining two-years of a Bozeman city commission seat pits a sitting commissioner against two who want to shake up city government.Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who was appointed to the commission in fall 2020 after former Mayor Chris Mehl resigned, is running in November's city election to fill the remaining two years on the seat left open by former Commissioner Michael Wallner's resignation in March.Her opponents are Joey Morrison, a 26-year-old former crisis worker who's also an organizer with Bozeman United for Racial Justice, and Evan Rainey, a 28-year-old who is running in tandem with Emily Talago, a candidate in the race for the two open four-year seats. EVAN RAINEY Evan Rainey Rainey was born in the United States but grew up in the United Kingdom. After studying economics at the University of Edinburgh, Rainey — whose mother is Greek — joined the Greek Army.After his 9 months in the army, Rainey relocated to Alaska for a seasonal job working in salmon fishing before ending up in Montana and making Bozeman his home base.“The unfortunate thing happened to me that happens to a lot of people who come to this town, you kind of fall in love and then you stick around,” Rainey said.Rainey became interested in city government through Talago, his roommate, who frequently tunes into and comments during city commission meetings and is running for one of the two four-year seats open on the commission against commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy and Christopher Coburn.“She sees the details in ways that others don't, and it really inspired me,” Rainey said.Rainey takes issue with the city’s use of tax increment financing districts to incentivize development in specified areas throughout town. The districts are set up to divert a portion of property taxes away from their usual destinations into a fund used for redevelopment projects. Rainey said he feels TIFs should be dissolved and any funds for those projects could come out of the city's general budget.Though he considers himself an economic moderate, Rainey said his main platform point is going further than current city efforts to revise parts of the development code by completely overhauling it.He said he would advocate for incentivizing projects the city wants, like affordable housing or environmentally-conscious buildings.“You can use the flexibility in the code to create the sorts of things the community needs,” Rainey said.Rainey said he would also want to focus on preparations for the future.If elected, Rainey plans to be commissioner as his full-time job. The pay is $19,200 a year. Though he is fairly new to the area, Rainey said he thinks he has the attributes to be a good commissioner. “I don't think one should judge a candidate on what they already know or don't know, they should be judged on how they can bring people who know things together,” Rainey said. “I certainly am relatively confident that I do have strengths in that field.”JOEY MORRISON Buy Now Joey Morrison Provided A Miles City native, Morrison moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University, where he studied history, anthropology and pre-medicine while working at the Warming Center and the hospital.He was employed as a crisis worker after graduating, working at the warming center and for Haven and the Help Center. He also became involved as a grassroots organizer with the Sunrise environmental movement and Bozeman United for Racial Justice, which he is heavily involved in. For the last year or so, Morrison and others involved with Bozeman United knew they wanted to help someone run for city commission. Morrison decided to go for it. “I'm running this campaign for myself in a lot of ways, I'm not trying to save people in the way that a lot of older generations kind of talk about these things,” Morrison said.Morrison, who describes himself as “chronically aspirational, but fiercely pragmatic,” said he is running the campaign for a few different reasons beyond wanting to sit on the commission.Morrison said one goal is to “democratize elections” in Bozeman by involving more people in the campaign and work to remove barriers that prevent working class, LGBTQ or Black, Indigenous and people of color from participating in elections.Morrison said central issues to his campaign are affordable housing, subsidizing child care for Bozeman families and support for mental health care.For affordable housing, Morrison said he would want to bolster rights for renters in Bozeman, incentivize the building of accessory dwelling units and push local developers to focus more on affordable housing projects.Morrison said he would also work to prioritize funding a program for crisis workers to respond to people with mental health issues rather than police officers. Morrison pointed to preparing for climate change impacts as another priority.Morrison said his age is an asset — because it means he has the perspective of someone struggling to afford to live in Bozeman, and he is also acutely focused on protecting his future.Though run by young people, Morrison said his campaign is serious.“I'm not just, like, some dumb 26-year-old kid,” Morrison said. “We've done our homework, we know what we’re doing.”JENNIFER MADGIC Jennifer Madgic, Bozeman’s newest city commissioner, poses with Eddy, a 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever, on the front porch of the house where Madgic has lived for 20 years on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle After she was appointed to the City Commission last fall in the wake of Mehl’s resignation, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic promised now-Commissioner Christopher Coburn she wouldn't run in 2021 after many of his supporters criticized the commissions decision to pass over him for Madgic.But the unexpected resignation of Commissioner Michael Wallner in March left open a path both for Coburn to join the commission before the election and for Madgic to run for another partial term without having to oppose her new colleague.Madgic said if she is elected for the two-year term, she would focus on implementing the growth policy passed last year and working to create neighborhoods that make the best use of space by integrating commercial spaces and residential development.Her overall message, Madgic said, is to focus on good planning, good neighborhoods and conservation, while fostering a community that is healthy from both a mental and environmental standpoint.“That really is more of my bottom-line message that if we want to have a healthy Bozeman, we need to look for comprehensive solutions,” Madgic said. “And that's unfortunately, it’s not easy.”Madgic, 59, moved to Bozeman in 1997. Madgic was appointed to the commission in 2020 largely because of her planning credentials — she worked as a planner for Gallatin County for 10 years then in U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s Bozeman office before starting a small planning consulting outfit.“I really believe a lot of my planning passion comes from a desire to promote both a healthy community and healthy environment,” Madgic said. “I see planning as a tool to get there.”In response to criticisms that the current commission’s relative age is too old compared to the median age of Bozeman residents, Madgic said she feels the commission should reflect the community and that she would like to see more diversity on advisory boards.“I do credit my planning background, this career, with understanding grassroots and listening to everyone,” Madgic said.Madgic said conservation is also important to her campaign, particularly water conservation and amping up drought management preparation.“I think there's a lot we can do in the conservation end of things and compact development,” Madgic said. “Once again my overarching things are conservation and community health. And planning can help you get there." Nora Shelly City government reporter 