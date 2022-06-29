After dry and hot weather during the start of summer in 2021 spurred partial fireworks bans and concerns about wildfire, the July Fourth holiday is approaching this year with little fanfare about fireworks.
Gallatin County does not plan to restrict firework usage before the holiday, though part of northern Gallatin County is in a “moderate drought” and the rest of the county is in the less severe state of “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce announced in an email Tuesday that the abnormally dry status is why there will not be a fireworks display during the Arts Council of Big Sky’s concert and celebration on Monday.
Greg Megaard, the Big Sky Fire Department chief, said in the email he agrees with the decision.
“Conditions can change rapidly in our mountain community with temperatures reaching into the 80s this week,” Megaard said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the commission has had a fireworks discussion on different agendas as a placeholder, like the fireworks update scheduled for June 21 that was ultimately pulled from the meeting.
Using a fireworks discussion as a placeholder in commission meetings allowed for the commissioners to get more information from a variety of agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service, emergency management services and fire chiefs around the county, before deciding whether to ban or restrict fireworks usage.
MacFarlane said the last fireworks discussion was canceled because none of the agencies that the county works with had any new information to report that was of concern.
Last year was different. MacFarlane said that within 10 days the commission received reports on the energy release component — how readily vegetation and fuel loads will burn — reaching record levels.
That led to a partial fireworks ban in late June 2021 and a countywide burn ban that July.
The energy release component in south central Montana and the Yellowstone National Park region as of June 28 is hovering around the average, and 1,000 and 100 hour fuel moisture are at the average for late June, too.
In the city of Bozeman, fireworks are allowed July 3-5 and are restricted by hours: noon to midnight on July 3, noon to 1 a.m. on July 4 and noon to midnight on July 5.
Firework use is not allowed within 300 feet of any public park or gas station, within 1,000 feet of any hospital, nursing or assisted living facility, and not on any major arterial street or alleyway.
Permitted fireworks include those that go no higher than 15 feet and “not designed to explode,” sparklers less than a foot long and wheels with up to six “driver” units or tubes.
Some firework sellers are relieved by their prospects for this year. Todd Bockness, owner of Big Bad-Ass Fireworks off of U.S. Highway 191, said the weather kept a lot of customers away last year.
Sales have looked better since they started on June 24.
“I think we’re in for a good year,” Bockness said.
Inflation is factoring into business for Mike Roullier, the owner of 406 Wholesale Fireworks.
Roullier said that the last two years had been crazy for the business. It was a record year in 2020 after people had been “cooped up” because of the pandemic, he said.
Despite the dry weather and drought conditions last summer, Roullier said the business still did well, but suffered from supply chain issues.
This year, inflation is beginning to take its toll.
“I think fireworks are pretty reflective of extra spending for many families,” Roullier said.