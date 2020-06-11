A small crowd cheered as red caution tape strung across the porch of one of 12 new affordable townhomes at Willow Springs was cut Wednesday afternoon.
“These 12 homes will remain affordable for our community in perpetuity,” said HRDC President and CEO Heather Grenier at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “And all 12 in this first phase are sold.”
The project at the corner of Hoover Way and Georgia Marie Street has been a long time coming, and it isn’t finished yet. The 12 units now finished are only the first half of the project — 12 more are to be finished and sold in 2021.
The first set of homes are a mix of two- and three-bedrooms, with two bedrooms sold at $217,322 and three bedrooms at $243,227.
In contrast, the median price for a condo or townhome in Bozeman was $314,500 in April, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors, and single-family homes were $440,000.
The 24 units are able to remain under market rate because of HRDC’s Community Land Trust. The houses are sold to the families who will occupy them, but the land and infrastructure is paid for using the trust, which is the major reason the homes are able to be sold for nearly $100,000 less than other townhomes in Bozeman.
Community land trusts require a lot of up-front investment, which can make them hard to execute, said HRDC associate director Tracy Menuez. However, HRDC was able to use revenue from its West Edge condominium project to pay for the land and infrastructure, and the city of Bozeman pitched in $20,000 per home at Willow Springs.
Part of the reason the project took so long, said city community development director Marty Matsen, is because it’s on a tough piece of wetland. That meant more hoops to jump through before the houses could be built.
“There’s no easy parcel left in Bozeman,” Matsen said. “It’s doubly satisfying” for a project on a tough spot to come to fruition, he said.
The land trust also mandates that people can’t buy the townhomes and sell them at a much higher price, keeping them affordable for the next family who may need a home.
“When you sell, you sell to another household that qualifies,” Menuez said.
The Willow Springs households have, for the most part, 1 to 4 people living in each, Menuez said. Some of those families are expected to grow, and the 12 homes now sold are expected to have between 24 and 30 people occupying them.
City commissioner Terry Cunningham said that while 12 affordable houses might feel like a “drop in the bucket,” it’s a much larger deal to those who will able to now own a home of their own.
“If you’re one of these 12 families, it makes all the difference in the world,” Cunningham said.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.