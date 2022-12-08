Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Representatives for the Streamline bus service submitted over 26,000 signatures on Thursday to the Gallatin County Elections Office to ask voters to consider forming an urban transportation district.

Now, the elections office has 30 days to verify the signatures and submit them to the county commission, who will vote to put the question of whether to form an urban transportation district on the May 2023 special election ballot.

The district would allow Streamline to continue its operations. Heather Grenier, the CEO of the Human Resources Development Council, which runs Streamline, said on Thursday that forming a transportation district has been two decades in the making.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.