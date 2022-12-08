Sunshine Ross, the Human Resource Development Council’s transportation department director, drops off four boxes containing approximately 26,000 signatures that HRDC gathered over the last several months in support of creating an Urban Transportation District on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Election Supervisor Bridger Tietz begins date stamping the Human Resource Development Council’s documents containing approximately 26,000 signatures gathered in support of creating an Urban Transportation District on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Human Resource Development Council CEO Heather Grenier speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Gallatin County Courthouse. HRDC was at the courthouse on Thursday to drop off the boxes containing approximately 26,000 signatures they gathered over the last several months in support of creating an Urban Transportation District.
Representatives for the Streamline bus service submitted over 26,000 signatures on Thursday to the Gallatin County Elections Office to ask voters to consider forming an urban transportation district.
Now, the elections office has 30 days to verify the signatures and submit them to the county commission, who will vote to put the question of whether to form an urban transportation district on the May 2023 special election ballot.
The district would allow Streamline to continue its operations. Heather Grenier, the CEO of the Human Resources Development Council, which runs Streamline, said on Thursday that forming a transportation district has been two decades in the making.
“This is the first step to being able to really expand into the regional public transportation system that this valley needs,” Grenier said before HRDC handed the petitions over to the elections office.
HRDC launched the bid to form a transportation district this year in response to Bozeman tipping over 50,000 in population, meaning the city is considered a metropolitan area.
The change from a micropolitan to a metropolitan puts Bozeman into a different pool for federal transportation funding, and requires that those funds be given to a government agency rather than a nonprofit like HRDC.
Residents in the proposed district — which includes Bozeman, Belgrade and areas in between — have to vote on whether it should be formed, and in order to get it on a ballot, 20% of registered voters had to sign a petition.
Gallatin County Elections Manager Jasmine Hall said Thursday that about 13,000 signatures would be needed. HRDC staff and volunteers gathered over 26,000. County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad said a fair amount of those will likely be disqualified when they go through to verify the signatures.
Mitch Bradley, who owned the former Heebs Grocery Store and is on the steering committee for the district effort, said on Thursday that people were receptive when he was gathering signatures, joking that he probably over-explained it to some people.
“It was an easy sell,” Bradley said.
Bradley said several of his employees would rely on Streamline to get to and from work, and said the service benefits the whole community. Alex Musar, with the Associated Students of Montana State University, said the service not only helps students and staff get to and from campus, but also helps alleviate traffic and parking congestion.
“It is a huge boost for our community,” Musar said.
