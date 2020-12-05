The Human Resources Development Council plans to welcome the first guests to its new shelter on Wheat Drive next week after hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations.
“It’s a very exciting day for HRDC and our community,” said Heather Grenier, HRDC president and CEO, at a Friday press conference and tour of the facility. “The improvements on this building were not small ... It is a significant improvement from our previous location.”
The new facility will be able to have 60 people per night with social distancing guidelines, and can double that once COVID-19 is under control and the CDC no longer recommends social distancing for congregate housing.
The Wheat Drive shelter also has more bathrooms and showers than the previous facility on Industrial Drive. The building has served a number of purposes before HRDC leased it to be an interim shelter, including a day care and a roller skate rink.
During the pandemic, the HRDC and other organizations serving the housing insecure or people experiencing homelessness have seen a significant increase in need.
That’s in part because of Bozeman’s exploding housing market, Grenier said, spurred on by “COVID refugees” — people who made a living elsewhere and can afford to buy homes at prices that the average family, especially single parents, can’t afford. The rapid increase in housing costs also impacts the rental market, Grenier said, and HRDC has seen more and more people sleeping in cars and campers than before.
“Our community’s recovery is far from complete,” she said. “Of course, these impacts are most felt by our most vulnerable populations.”
In addition to the new shelter on Wheat Drive, the HRDC earlier this year leased and then purchased a small hotel to help isolate people who are more susceptible to COVID-19 and don’t have a place to stay.
The organization also opened the hotel during the cold snap in late October, serving 81 people who needed a place to stay during the freezing temperatures. That’s more than had stayed at the shelter in a single night during all of the 2018-2019 season, again showing that the economic fallout caused by the pandemic and lack of aid is directly impacting peoples’ ability to stay sheltered.
The improvements on the building to get it ready for shelter guests cost about $500,000, said HRDC board chairman David Kack. Roughly $300,000 of that was contributed from the city of Bozeman.
HRDC’s shelters rely mostly on donations to stay open and operate year-to-year. The organization recently received a $25,000 matching grant from the Mericos Foundation, meaning that the foundation will match all donations to HRDC up to $25,000 through Dec. 25. Tim Crawford of Pheasant Farms kicked off that fundraising with a gift of $5,000, according to a news release from HRCD.
There are a number of other projects in the works to help house Bozeman neighbors who need a place to stay, including a year-round shelter and a tiny home village. Grenier said construction on both of those projects is expected to begin sometime in the next year.
“Our thought is really that we provide people a hand up, not a handout,” Kack said. “To get them back on their feet is really what it’s all about.”
The new shelter at 2015 Wheat Drive will be open every day from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and during the day for laundry and showers as staffing allows. It will open to the public on Tuesday.
