As the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman has grown recently, a cleanup of camping sites is planned for this weekend.
The Human Resources Development Council is holding the cleanup, starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, and will focus on a handful areas that are popular spots for people who stay in tents, cars or RVs.
“Part of it is the weather, now that the snow has melted and the ground is starting to thaw, we felt like this is a really good opportunity to start fresh this coming spring,” Jenna Huey, the emergency shelter services manager for HRDC, said Thursday.
Another reason the cleanup is scheduled for Saturday is because the Warming Center, where people experiencing homelessness can sleep at night and have access to services during the daytime, would typically have closed on Friday, April 1.
This year, however, the Warming Center will stay open through the year after the Bozeman City Commission allocated $241,920 to fund its operations during what is typically its offseason.
Several people who regularly stay at the Warming Center have volunteered to help out on Saturday, Huey said.
“Thankfully since we will be staying open, we are still staying engaged with the folks that we’re already in contact with during street outreach,” Huey said. “It’s also intended to be a big partnership with the customers that are out there and the ones that use the shelters.”
The cleanup will involve frequently used street camping sites that HRDC staffers visit as part of their outreach programs.
Huey said they are looking for about 50 volunteers to help with the cleanup. They will go to between five and nine campsites, depending on how many people show up. HRDC is also seeking supplies for the cleanup, such as work gloves, heavy duty garbage bags and rakes.
About 30 volunteers have signed up so far, Huey said.
Groups of about five to 10 people will go out to sites and engage with people staying there, talk about resources and help clean up the areas, Huey said.
“We’ve been met with really amazing community response,” Huey said. “Every community member or volunteer that we talk to is just really excited to get out there and do something tangible to support the folks who are unable to move into permanent housing.”
More information about how to volunteer or donate supplies can be found at thehrdc.org
