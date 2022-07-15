With Bozeman tipping over 50,000 people following the 2020 census, changes are coming down the line for the Streamline bus system.
The fare-free bus system was set up 16 years ago through the Human Resources Development Council and receives funding that passes from the Federal Transit Administration through the state.
But now that Bozeman has surpassed the 50,000 mark, the administration classifies it as a “small urban community,” which changes the way it can receive federal transit dollars, HRDC Associate Director Tracy Menuez said.
The transit administration only allocates funds to governments or agencies, not nonprofits like HRDC.
In order to keep its structure and services stable, HRDC is working to establish an “urban transportation district,” that would run Streamline and be able to receive federal funding directly.
Menuez said Friday that they set up Streamline to operate similarly to an urban transportation district.
“We need to create an urban transportation district in order to ensure continuity of operations,” Menuez said.
In order to do so, voters would have to approve the district, which would include Bozeman, Belgrade and surrounding areas. The goal is to put the question on the May 2023 special election ballot, but first a sizable number of signatures is needed for a petition.
Organizers need to gather signatures from 20% of registered voters in the proposed district in 90 days to get the question on the ballot, which is about 10,000 signatures, according to HRDC.
“It’s a lot of signatures to gather in 90 days,” Menuez said.
HRDC filed a petition on Tuesday to start the signature gathering process. The county has a 21-day window to approve it, then they can start getting signatures, Menuez said.
If an urban transportation district isn’t created, the county, Bozeman or the state could receive the funds but it would have implications for Streamline’s operations, Menuez said.
Ellie Staley, who is the head of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership and is on the steering committee for the transportation district effort, said maintaining Streamline’s service is important.
“It’s really become such an important and critical part of our transportation system here in Bozeman,” Staley said.
