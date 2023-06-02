Donna Kokaly volunteers by picking up pieces of trash around campers parked behind Kenyon Noble Lumber on April 8, 2022.
City government reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
As people in Bozeman continue to struggle with homelessness amid the region’s housing crisis, the city and the Human Resources Development Council are planning cleanups in the coming days.
HRDC is holding its second annual street cleanup on Sunday, June 4, to help unhoused people clear away large items and prepare for the city’s street cleaning that is scheduled for the upcoming week.
Crystal Baker, HRDC’s homeless outreach coordinator, says she hears from unhoused people that they need help hauling away larger items.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.
Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.