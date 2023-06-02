Houseless RV
As people in Bozeman continue to struggle with homelessness amid the region’s housing crisis, the city and the Human Resources Development Council are planning cleanups in the coming days.

HRDC is holding its second annual street cleanup on Sunday, June 4, to help unhoused people clear away large items and prepare for the city’s street cleaning that is scheduled for the upcoming week.

Crystal Baker, HRDC’s homeless outreach coordinator, says she hears from unhoused people that they need help hauling away larger items.


