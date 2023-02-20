Bozeman Tenants United town hall
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and city commissioners Jennifer Madgic, I-Ho Pomeroy and Christopher Coburn sit on a panel at a town hall held by Bozeman Tenants United.

 Nora Shelly

Dozens of Bozeman tenants told city commissioners Sunday night that they are tired of waiting for housing relief.

During a town hall attended by about 300 people at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in south Bozeman, tenants appealed to commissioners to quickly ban short-term rentals in a bid to free up some housing in the city.

“I think what we’re here to say is that when you are a renter, you are feeling the pinch,” Emily LaShelle, an organizer with Bozeman Tenants United, said during the event. “We need you to move with the urgency and fire that we feel every day.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

