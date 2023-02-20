Dozens of Bozeman tenants told city commissioners Sunday night that they are tired of waiting for housing relief.
During a town hall attended by about 300 people at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in south Bozeman, tenants appealed to commissioners to quickly ban short-term rentals in a bid to free up some housing in the city.
“I think what we’re here to say is that when you are a renter, you are feeling the pinch,” Emily LaShelle, an organizer with Bozeman Tenants United, said during the event. “We need you to move with the urgency and fire that we feel every day.”
The tenants union formed last year and has started a campaign to push the city to ban short-term vacation rentals like AirBNBs or VRBOs. Organizer Joey Morrison said that banning short-term rentals would push back on the concept that homes are something to make money on as part of an investment portfolio.
“The center of Bozeman Tenants United’s values is that if you work here, you deserve to live here,” Morrison said.
The event, which was attended by four city commissioners and City Manager Jeff Mihelich, grew tense at times, with attendees shouting back at commissioners as they discussed short-term rentals. Many in the audience were wearing black and yellow t-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with the slogan "House the People."
As people spoke about their struggles with housing, the crowd was encouraged to shout out “that ain’t right,” and “we’ve got your back” to show their support, and applause and standing ovations broke out several times.
During a panel with commissioners about their stance on short-term rentals, attendees were given three paddles to wave in the air.
One was red, for attendees to raise if a commissioner was answering in the negative, another was green to indicate the answer was in the affirmative and a third was a waffle, which attendees waved when they thought a commissioner’s answer was “waffling.”
Two people impacted by Bozeman’s housing crisis spoke during the town hall.
Brianna Hope said she struggled to find an apartment when she moved to Bozeman, and was surprised with how cutthroat the rental market was — from the struggle to even get a response from property management companies to apartments being rented out before she could finish filling out the application.
Hope, who said she eventually bought a home but has to work multiple jobs to afford the mortgage and HOA fees, questioned how much longer the housing crisis can go on.
“If we as a community cannot find ways to solve these problems, then the community will continue to fall apart,” Hope said. “How long can our town survive this way?”
During a panel with commissioners, organizers asked Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and commissioners Jennifer Madgic, I-Ho Pomeroy and Christopher Coburn whether they would commit to banning different types of short-term rentals and whether they would support a subsidy program to turn short-term rentals into long-term rentals.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus was not at the event — Cunningham told the crowd she was traveling out of the country.
Some commissioners said Sunday that they support banning the practice of units being used solely as short-term rentals, but others said it was too early on in the process to commit to a specific vote.
All four commissioners said they were wary of the idea of using money from the city’s community housing fund to subsidize turning short-term rentals into long-term rentals.
The commission placed looking at the city’s short-term rental regulations on their list of priorities and held a work session in August on the matter. Several commissioners said Sunday they would push for the matter to be placed back on their agenda before the end of the summer.
Because a majority of city commissioners attended the town hall, it was publicly noticed as a special commission meeting and included a public comment session after the main event concluded. Cunningham said after public comment that the event was different then he was expecting and that he would have liked to have more of a dialogue.
Madgic she thinks the city should hold more informal meetings on the topic.
“I think it's clear we need to have more of a conversation on these issues,” Madgic said.
