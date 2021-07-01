The preliminary results of a Bozeman-commissioned study on how people of different races, ethnicities, genders and other identities fare in the city show housing costs and access to transportation and health care as major issues.
The analysis is intended to help the city formulate a list of “equity indicators,” which are specific measurements the city will be able to track. Representatives with a consulting firm the city hired to do the study, Thomas P. Miller and Associates, presented during a meeting Wednesday some preliminary results of the study, which is set to be finished in the next few weeks.
The city approved a contract with the firm not to exceed $75,000 for the work.
The analysis is based on local and national data, an online survey and information from forums and one-on-one interviews.
Housing, transportation, health care, education, child care and youth programming, economic opportunity, quality of place and justice and civic health are top-of-mind issues for residents, according to preliminary results.
The question the city is trying to answer with the analysis is “how can we we work together to make Bozeman a place where all feel welcome, valued and like they can thrive, no matter their race, identity or life circumstance,” said Dani Hess, Bozeman’s neighborhood program coordinator.
“The gaps analysis and equity indicators project is something that is really grounded in this idea of understanding the issues in our community around equity and inclusion using data, using community input and engagement,” Hess said. “The meat of this project and a lot of the value in this project is going one layer deeper and really looking at local data sources.”
Housing and housing affordability was the top issue identified in the online survey, said Grace Heffernan, who works for Thomas P. Miller and Associates, and came up in forums and interviews.
Responses varied a bit by age, Heffernan said, but consultants found that renters are more burdened by housing costs than homeowners.
“In every single focus group and interview that we conducted, housing and housing affordability came up as a significant barrier to equity in Bozeman in every single one of those conversations,” Heffernan said.
Transportation was also a major issue identified — more than 70% of survey respondents said there was at least some need for increased access to transit, with transit to and from work identified as the biggest need.
The needs varied among different demographic groups for some of the equity issues.
The difference in how people were able to access health services show how important it is to “disaggregate” the data, or parse it based on different demographic factors, Heffernan said.
Although more than 70% of survey respondents said there was a large or moderate need for access to mental health care and substance abuse services, far more LGBTQ people reported they had difficulty accessing health care than non-LGBTQ respondents did, and more people of color reported they do not have routine check-ups compared to their white counterparts.
“This is the type of indicator ... that starts getting deep and starts really telling the story about how different groups in your community are experiencing or accessing the same services,” Heffernan said.
Heffernan emphasized the indicators are still in the works and that consultants are still working with local organizations and looking for more data before finalizing the analysis.
The city is planning to take what it heard from breakout, small group sessions held on Wednesday and add it to the final report.
Hess said the city heard people ask for a definition of what equity means for the project and the city’s report. People also emphasized the importance of clarifying how the city is disaggregating the data based on race, ethnicity, identity or any intersection of those identities.
When completed, the indicators will be published on the city’s website — which Hess said will serve as a “roadmap for action” for the city — and will be available to local organizations.
