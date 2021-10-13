Housing, child care dominate Bozeman City Commission candidate forum By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Bozeman City Commission candidate Joseph Morrison speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman mayoral candidate Christopher Brizzolara calls out his opponent, Terry Cunningham, during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman mayoral candidate Terry Cunningham speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman mayoral candidate Brian LaMeres speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman City Commission candidate Christopher Coburn speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman City Commission candidate I-Ho Pomeroy speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman City Commission candidate Emily Talago speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman City Commission candidate Jennifer Madgic speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman City Commission candidate Joseph Morrison speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman City Commission candidate Evan Rainey speaks during a forum held by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The nine candidates for four seats on the Bozeman City Commission shared their thoughts on how to address housing and child care issues in the city during a forum hosted Wednesday by the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce.During the forum at Riverside Country Club, the candidates, along with the three running for the Bozeman municipal judge seat, had six minutes to share their platforms and address focus areas the chamber provided, which included homelessness, affordable, workforce and emergency housing, public safety and child care.Joey Morrison, who is running for a two-year seat left open by the resignation of Commissioner Michael Wallner, said all those issues connect back to safety. “All these components of our community, having access to affordable housing, having access to child care, those are all safety concerns, they’re all things that when we invest in them ... they make us all safer,” Morrison said.One of Morrison’s opponents, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, said she would be interested to look into what it would take to fund a permanent shelter in Bozeman, and noted that every candidate and current commissioner is taking the housing issue seriously.The other candidate in that race, Evan Rainey, said one way to address housing would be too look at the unified development code, which the city is already looking at. He said it doesn’t need adjustments, but that it “needs to be torn apart.”Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who is running for one of the two four-year seats, said he wants the city to look at making it easier for people to build housing, including backyard accessory dwelling units.Coburn also said he supports investing in Streamline Transit, child care and other services to help residents thrive. Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy said she would continue to work supporting services like the Bozeman Warming Center.Emily Talago, who is running against Coburn and Pomeroy, said the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman is a failure of the city.“I don’t know how much a city commissioner can actually affect this and improve this,” Talago said. “I do know that we can make it worse. And I believe we are, with the oppressive, huge amount of regulations that absolutely need to go away.” The only tense moment of the forum came when mayoral candidate Christopher Brizzolara challenged Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, who is also running for mayor, criticizing the amount of money he has raised — over $20,000 — and calling him “Terry Bloomberg Cunningham.”“If I’m calling people names I guess that means I’m Trump, right,” Brizzolara said.Cunningham brushed off Brizzolara’s comments and turned his attention to his platform, which he said comes down to regional collaboration.“My belief is we are all, as institutions, working on the same problems, but working in silos; whether that’s affordable housing or child care or any of the ills that we are facing and that we can combine resources and be much more efficient,” Cunningham said.The other mayoral candidate, Brian LaMeres, said he is in favor of funding a year-round shelter, but said he’d like to see the city try to get federal or state money for other efforts, like emergency housing or child care.When it comes to affordable housing, LaMeres said he thinks the city should turn to private business.“I think we need to be a little bit more patient about letting the free market address our problem,” LaMeres said.Chamber CEO Daryl Schliem said after the forum that these topics — housing, child care and public transportation — are all critical issues facing businesses in Bozeman. The chamber doesn’t endorse candidates, but does take positions on ballot issues. Schliem said the chamber is supporting the county’s bid to fund a new Law and Justice Center and the city’s ballot question to fund the relocation of fire station 2.However, Schliem said the chamber is not planning to support the city’s other two ballot questions: one to fund repairs at three parks and recreation facilities and the affordable housing levy that would raise $9.5 million over 10 years for the city’s housing initiatives. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Child Care Christopher Coburn Politics Forum I-ho Pomeroy Daryl Schliem Housing Terry Cunningham Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park breaks its annual visitation record with a few months to go 1 hr ago Montana State University Montana State University launches Chosen Name program 2 hrs ago City Housing, child care dominate Bozeman City Commission candidate forum 2 hrs ago State U.S. to open border for fully vaccinated Canadians in November 2 hrs ago Environment Hunters shoot, kill charging grizzly bear near Gardiner 3 hrs ago City City of Bozeman rescinds drought declaration as summer heat gives way to snow Oct 12, 2021 What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park breaks its annual visitation record with a few months to go Montana State University Montana State University launches Chosen Name program City Housing, child care dominate Bozeman City Commission candidate forum State U.S. to open border for fully vaccinated Canadians in November Environment Hunters shoot, kill charging grizzly bear near Gardiner City City of Bozeman rescinds drought declaration as summer heat gives way to snow Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Cannabis rules forwarded by Bozeman zoning commission Posted: 5:30 p.m. U.S. to open border for fully vaccinated Canadians in November Posted: 4:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to continue serving on commission Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Wipe the slate clean, elect newcomers to commission Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn deserve your vote Posted: Oct. 13, 2021