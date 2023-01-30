A developer is proposing to build hundreds of homes near Gallatin High School in northwest Bozeman.
The second phase of the Northwest Crossing development comprises nearly 44 acres northwest of the high school close to Baxter Lane and a future extension of Cottonwood Road, next to the Bozeman Sports Park. The total Northwest Crossing development is 160 acres between Baxter Lane, West Oak Street and North Cottonwood Road and North Laurel Parkway.
In the second phase, the developers are proposing to build 358 housing units, including single-family detached homes, duplexes and townhomes.
Developers presented their plans for the second phase’s preliminary plat to the Community Development Board earlier this month. The board voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the plat. The item is scheduled to be on the City Commission’s Feb. 7 agenda.
The first phase of the development is south of the second phase, and includes commercial space and multi-unit residential buildings. Bryan Klein is the CEO of Providence Development, which is developing Northwest Crossing.
Klein said Monday that they broke ground on the commercial component this year and expect for the first building to be done by August. They are planning to build 150,000 square feet of commercial development overall, at the corner of West Oak and North Cottonwood. Providence also plans to build a 336-unit apartment project in the first phase.
They are still in planning for a third phase, Klein said. The master site plan shows proposals for single-family rentals and other housing in that phase, which is to the west on Laurel Parkway.
Klein said Williams Homes is developing the second phase that is going through the plat process. Jason Leep, the Montana Division President with Williams Homes, said during the meeting that they are trying to build low-cost, for-sale homes.
Leep said Monday that they are targeting price points in the high $500,000 to high $700,000 range. Assuming they get the go-ahead from the city, Leep said they plan to start infrastructure and road construction in the late winter and home construction early this fall.
Community Development Board members were supportive of the project during their meeting.
“There’s density without apartments, which I think is welcome for a lot of people who want to live in Bozeman,” board member Brady Ernst said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.