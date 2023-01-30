Let the news come to you

A developer is proposing to build hundreds of homes near Gallatin High School in northwest Bozeman.

The second phase of the Northwest Crossing development comprises nearly 44 acres northwest of the high school close to Baxter Lane and a future extension of Cottonwood Road, next to the Bozeman Sports Park. The total Northwest Crossing development is 160 acres between Baxter Lane, West Oak Street and North Cottonwood Road and North Laurel Parkway.

In the second phase, the developers are proposing to build 358 housing units, including single-family detached homes, duplexes and townhomes.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

