Holiday 'spiders' to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning
By Nora Shelly
Chronicle Staff Writer
Nov 29, 2021

A section of Main Street in downtown Bozeman is scheduled to close briefly Tuesday morning for the installation of the holiday "spider" lights.

Crews plan to start installing the lights, which are more of the joyful holiday decoration variety instead of the creepy-crawly variety, at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Main Street will be closed from Willson Avenue to Rouse Avenue for a few hours during the installation.

The spiders have been a Bozeman tradition for decades and signal in the start of the holiday season. The lights are suspended above downtown intersections, with a tree in the center surrounded by garland draping out from there.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.