An increase in wages for Bozeman lifeguards has helped bolster the city’s struggling lifeguard crew.
A shortage in lifeguards prompted the city in May to close the indoor Swim Center on Saturdays. At the time, 21 of the 32 lifeguard positions were vacant. Starting June 1, the hourly wages were raised from around $12.25-$13 to $15 an hour, Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said.
As of Thursday, just nine of the lifeguard positions remained vacant, Overton said.
“The increase in the wage did help,” Overton said. “We take swimmer safety very, very seriously — so we’re really glad to be able to be compensating them more in line with what they’re worth.”
Overton noted local governments across the country are having trouble opening their pools due to staff shortages.
Though improved, the lifeguard staff shortage is still hampering the city’s swimmers as the Swim Center remains closed on Saturdays. Both the indoor facility and Bogert Pool are closed on the weekends.
The city also had to delay the opening of Bogert Pool by a week as it had to schedule an extra lifeguarding class and get the new hires trained. The outdoor pool opened June 21.
“Wages aren’t everything, it hasn’t completely solved the problem. But it has helped significantly,” Overton said. “Particularly in a year like this with the heat that we’re experiencing, to have our outdoor pool open has been such a relief to the community.”
Overton said swim center staff tried to adjust the schedule to benefit the greatest numbers of swimmers. They looked back at records and found that the busiest times and days were weekdays — particularly weekday afternoons at the outdoor pool.
Bogert Pool is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Swim Center is open Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The city has also had to fit in the different swim clubs, lessons and fitness classes that take place in the city’s pools. Overton said swim center staff have been able to find time for the different user groups, though some have moved around.
“We knew this would be an impact to some user groups but we worked really hard to make sure we still gave them time,” Overton said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.