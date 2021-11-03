Ballot Drop Off, Elections
Election volunteers receive ballots outside of the Gallatin County Court House on Monday.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

In one Bozeman City Commission race, three candidates were running for two four-year seats. But whether some voters knew that is unclear.

In the race between Emily Talago and incumbents Christopher Coburn and I-Ho Pomeroy, voters were asked to pick two candidates. But almost as many “undervotes” were tallied — 7,528 — as there were people who supported Coburn, who won the most votes with 7,850.

Undervotes, according to Gallatin County Clerk Eric Semerad, are the number of votes that people left open. In that particular commission race, it could be that some voters chose not to vote for any candidate or that some voted for only one candidate, whether on purpose or by accident.

If someone didn’t vote at all in this race, two undervotes would be counted for their ballot, Semarad said, and if they only voted for one candidate, one undervote would be counted, meaning it’s hard to tell how many voters the 7,528 undervotes represent.

There were also four overvotes in the race — Semerad said overvoting is when people fill out more choices than is permitted.

The number of undervotes in that race was far higher than undervotes for any other contest on Tuesday’s ballot.

By comparison, just 1,442 undervotes were counted in the race for the two-year commission seat, and 788 in the mayoral race. Undervote counts for the city ballot questions were around the 200 to 300 range.

Roughly 13,700 ballots from Bozeman voters were accepted in the election.

According to the unofficial final results, 7,850 people voted for Coburn and 6,894 for Pomeroy, who both retained seats on the commission. Talago received 4,917 votes.

Talago said on Wednesday she heard from a few people on Tuesday that they didn’t realize they were able to vote for two candidates in her race until it was too late.

The four-year commission race was the only race on Bozeman ballots which allowed voters to select more than one option.

On their ballots, Bozeman voters were asked: “For city commissioner, city of Bozeman, citywide, four year term.” The last line read: “(VOTE FOR TWO).”

While some may have intentionally chosen to only vote for one or zero candidates in that race, Talago said she is concerned that others simply didn’t know they could vote for two and may have skipped over the actual text of the question while filling out their ballot.

Bozeman resident Noah ten Broek ran into that issue — while looking at a ballot with his wife, they thought that they could only choose one candidate and that the two top vote getters would be named the winners.

So though they knew that two people would win out of the three candidates, ten Broek assumed they were only able to vote for one candidate.

Though he admits they didn’t fully read the instructions, ten Broek said he is disappointed.

“The process was unclear for us based on how the ballot was written,” ten Broek said.

Pomeroy declined to comment on the matter. Coburn said he spent a significant amount of time during the campaign trying to educate voters about what exactly was going to show up on their ballots.

“When I was talking to folks, I knew that this was going to be kind of a confusing ballot for people, just because of the two different commission races and one race had two seats open,” Coburn said.

Talago said the matter is unfortunate, though she does not dispute the results of the election.

“I’m kind of bummed out, because there is that overhanging ‘well, what if?’” Talago said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

