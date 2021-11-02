Support Local Journalism


Part-time Municipal Judge Colleen Herrington has won her bid to become Bozeman’s second full-time city judge.

Herrington won with 48% of the vote, beating out Magdalena Bowen and Sheryl Wambsgans for the position in the nonpartisan race, according to preliminary results released Tuesday night. 

“It feels wonderful,” Herrington said. “It’s wonderful to be able to continue to serve the citizens of Bozeman.”

Municipal courts handle misdemeanor citations issued in the city, like DUIs, civil proceedings, orders of protection and other municipal infractions. Bozeman’s municipal courts used to operate with one full-time elected judge and an appointed part-time judge, a position that Herrington has held for close to a decade.

The expansion to a second full-time municipal judge position was prompted by a few factors, like Bozeman’s booming population, an increasing caseload and a change in state law.

Senate Bill 127 prohibited municipal courts from using appointed judges. That law change also indicated that elected judges have to serve full time. The bill gave a one-year window for compliance.

The Bozeman City Commission gave approval to a second, full-time position in April.

Herrington will serve a four-year term, which begins in early January. Meanwhile, Judge Karl Seel will remain in his seat until the 2023 election cycle, which creates staggered terms for both positions.

All three candidates have years of experience in the courts system, either serving as lawyers, substitute judges, or as a part-time municipal judge.

Herrington ran on a platform of creating specialty courts, like a DUI court. In 2017, she established the Bozeman Veteran Eligible Treatment court. Prior to being appointed as the part-time municipal judge, Herrington was a public defender and later worked as a private practice attorney.

Herrington said that plans for a DUI court are still in the works.

Bowen got roughly 39% of the vote. She has served as the standing master for the Gallatin County District Court for over a decade, and ran on a platform of wanting to help people with first time infractions stay out of future run-ins with the courts system.

Bowen said in an emailed statement that it is “an honor to continue my service as the standing master with the District Court in Gallatin County.”

Wambsgans received just over 11% of the vote. She said she has the “utmost confidence” in Herrington. When asked by the Chronicle whether she will continue to act as a substitute judge for the municipal courts, she said that ultimately the decision is in the hands of the two full-time judges, but she would be happy to continue to fill in when needed.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

