Due to a major press malfunction, the Saturday, August 13th edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle was not printed.
However, you can view today's electronic replica newspaper by clicking on the E-edition link in the top left corner of our webpage
The plan is to print both the Saturday and Sunday editions tonight and have them delivered on Sunday morning.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Heritage Christian School in west Bozeman is asking to be annexed into the city.
The 13-acre campus off of Durston Road is a county island, but is surrounded entirely by the city. The school is across the street from Christ the King Lutheran Church and near Meadowlark Elementary. City commissioners are scheduled to hear their annexation request at their meeting on Tuesday.
Parcels have to be assigned a zoning designation when annexed into the city, and the proposed city zoning for the property is R-3, medium density residential.
School Administrator Jay Cummins said they were trying to be proactive by requesting annexation.
“The origin of it was just the realization that this was probably going to happen at some point in the future, either from our initiation of it or the city,” Cummins said.
Annexation into the city would be a step for any future expansion of the schools’ facilities, Cummins said, though he said there are no immediate plans for any expansion.
“We didn’t want to get to the point where we were ready for that and still had to go through this process in the first place,” Cummins said.
The Community Development Board voted to recommend the proposed zoning for the property at a meeting earlier this month. During that meeting, Zack Graham, a representative for the school, said being able to access the city’s sewer utilities for future expansions would be important.
The school plans to stay on its own water system, which is monitored by the state. A letter submitted with the application materials states “It is not the HCS’s intent to connect to city sewer or water at the time of annexation but to wait until the future addition of the school.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.