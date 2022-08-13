Let the news come to you

Heritage Christian School in west Bozeman is asking to be annexed into the city.

The 13-acre campus off of Durston Road is a county island, but is surrounded entirely by the city. The school is across the street from Christ the King Lutheran Church and near Meadowlark Elementary. City commissioners are scheduled to hear their annexation request at their meeting on Tuesday.

Parcels have to be assigned a zoning designation when annexed into the city, and the proposed city zoning for the property is R-3, medium density residential.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

