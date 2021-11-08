Helicopter work wrapping up as Sourdough Trail set to reopen south of Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now People walk past signs warning of logging operations in Sourdough Canyon on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The trail is scheduled to close for a month on Oct. 11. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Brian Heaston, a city of Bozeman engineer and the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project manager, watches a "feller buncher" gather up bunches of trees, cut them down and place them into piles on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The feller buncher was operating on Forest Service land just south of the city's land. A pile of processed logs rest near the city of Bozeman's water intake structure about a half-mile up the Sourdough Canyon/Bozeman Creek Trail south of town on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A processor works to de-limb the trees and cut them into desired lengths. The Sourdough Canyon Trail reopens Tuesday, but Bozeman officials noted during a project update Monday that work in the area is not over.The trail has been closed for a month as crews used a helicopter to move timber cut as a major part of the Sourdough fuels reduction project, which involves mature forest thinning and hand crew work.For the last few weeks, helicopters have been flying timber over the trail to a site for processing six to eight hours a day for four to six days a week, making it unsafe for the public. There is a three-day closure planned for next week for crews to haul remaining timber out. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city will have the exact dates confirmed by Wednesday afternoon.When the trail is open, hikers will notice helicopters continuing to transport logs in the area, but they will do so on the west side of the canyon and will not pass over trail. Crews will also be moving up and down the trail to the project area in the Sourdough Canyon along Bozeman Creek.“The helicopter will not be flying over the trail, so it will be safe for public use of the area, but we do ask that folks that are ... using the trail to stick to the trail itself,” said Brian Heaston, project manager for the city.Heaston said helicopters will be working during daylight hours Tuesday through Friday and potentially into the weekend. He also noted that though the highly trafficked trail will once again be open, the project is not done.Slash left over from the helicopter work will be piled next operating season, Heaston said, and crews will also cut small diameter fuels in the project area and pile it for future burning.“Once this helicopter work and the logs are out of the drainage, that is not going to be the end of the city’s efforts here in its fuels reduction project,” Heaston said. Heaston said the city treated 100 acres of city land with the removal of large diameter trees, which is about 25% of the land Bozeman owns around the Sourdough intake. The city’s total project area is 300 acres.By the end of the project about 200 log trucks will move out of the drainage, Heaston said, which is enough wood to build 120 houses.“A good amount of timber is coming out of the drainage to remove that fuel there and reduce the fire risk,” Heaston said.The city is working alongside the Custer Gallatin National Forest as part of its Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project. The Forest Service has done mechanical work on 25 acres around Bozeman Creek, Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen said Monday.That work is complete, Lewellen said, but the Forest Service is switching gears to mechanical treatments in the Moser Ridge area. Lewellen said the work on Moser ridge area will involve hundreds of acres of mechanical treatments.The Forest Service also did thinning this year on 250 acres in the Leverich Gulch and Moser Ridge areas to address "ladder fuels," which allow a fire to move from the ground up into the canopy.The agency doesn't expect any new closures related to the Moser-area work over the winter, Lewellen said, though crews will be using roads in the area.Lewellen said the Forest Service will also try to find a window next spring for prescribed fire treatments about a mile above Langhor Campground, but more outreach is planned before any burning. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 