Bank Rennovation, Downtown Bozeman
Randy Scully points to a photo of the original bank building in the 1920s, before it was remodeled in the 1970s. Scully acquired the building in March 2021 and wants to restore the building to its original 1920’s look.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

An unusual sound might wake downtown Bozeman residents Sunday morning — a helicopter hovering over Main Street.

A major renovation project to the U.S. Bank building on Main Street and South Black Avenue is underway, including changes to the HVAC system. Developer Randy Scully said Friday the only way to get the new units for heating and cooling on the building is by helicopter — high-tension power lines directly behind the building prevent cranes from lifting the units in from the parking lot.

“That’s one of the challenges for us, working on a restricted site like this,” Scully said.

The work is planned to take place early on Sunday. Part of Main Street be closed while the units are being lifted into the lower building next to the five-story original bank building.

Scully noted that it is not intended to be a spectator event.

Due to the power lines and other site constraints, Scully said using the helicopter method is actually more economical, as it should be completed quickly. The HVAC units will be lifted from the parking lot directly behind the U.S. Bank building.

Scully, who owns ScullyWest properties, bought the building earlier this year and has plans to renovate it back to its former glory. Designed by Fred Willson and built a century ago, the building once featured grand arch windows, a detailed cornice and a limestone and brick exterior.

The original craftsmanship was largely covered during a 1970s remodel, which included covering part of the exterior in an aggregate and adding massive sun shades that run the length of the building.

Scully has plans to remove some of the 1970s additions and repair the original facade.

US Bank is retaining its offices in the building. The goal is to finish the renovation, which will also include work to the interior offices, by 2024.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

