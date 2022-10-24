Let the news come to you

Trees in Bozeman were enjoying a lengthy and mild fall, still holding onto their yellow and orange leaves when a weekend of rain and heavy snow got in the way.

In what amounted to a rude end to fall weather, a foot of snow fell in some parts of Bozeman Saturday into Sunday, weighing heavily on already leaf-burdened tree branches and snapping some limbs.

Bozeman’s forestry and street crews were out starting on Sunday to help with the cleanup, which the city’s forestry division manager Alex Nordquest said could take weeks.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

