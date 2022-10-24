Trees in Bozeman were enjoying a lengthy and mild fall, still holding onto their yellow and orange leaves when a weekend of rain and heavy snow got in the way.
In what amounted to a rude end to fall weather, a foot of snow fell in some parts of Bozeman Saturday into Sunday, weighing heavily on already leaf-burdened tree branches and snapping some limbs.
Bozeman’s forestry and street crews were out starting on Sunday to help with the cleanup, which the city’s forestry division manager Alex Nordquest said could take weeks.
“We have responded to hundreds of calls at least … in the last few days,” Nordquest said Monday afternoon. “They just keep coming.”
Nordquest said it is too early to tell how many trees may need to be removed due to the damage.
Damage was spread throughout the city, but the more serious issues were in the older neighborhoods where trees are more mature, meaning larger branches snapped off and fell. The city responds to damaged trees in the boulevard areas — meaning between the sidewalk and the curb. People can take damaged tree limbs from their private property to the Bozeman Convenience Site, Nordquest said.
Nordquest said they are focusing on larger downed branches and trees and those posing safety issues. The city is also working with NorthWestern Energy in areas where trees and branches took down power lines.
Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for the utility company, said extra crews were called into Bozeman to help repair downed lines. Black didn’t have an estimate for how many buildings lost electricity, but said as of Monday morning there were 100 separate issues crews were responding to, which could range from a downed line to debris over a line.
“With this type of storm and these types of outages often … the interruption is to service to individual customers from the distribution lines,” Black said.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, NorthWestern’s outage map showed a handful of reported outages in the Bozeman area, with all affecting one to 50 customers.
The storm brought heavy and wet snow to the area. Austin McDowell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said the monitoring station on Montana State University’s campus recorded 12 and three-quarter inches of snow.
A few miles east of Gallatin Gateway, 16 inches were recorded, McDowell said, and three miles west northwest of Bozeman, 10.5 inches fell.
Nordquest said the snow was too much for some trees.
“It was just too much weight for a lot of those branches in conjunction with the foliage that’s still on them,” Nordquest said.
