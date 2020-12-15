With the potential for redevelopment of a former Superfund site on the horizon, Gallatin City-County Board of Health members want to be involved in the approval process.
During a health board meeting last week, city economic development specialist David Fine presented an update on the Pole Yard urban renewal district the city commission approved in late November. The urban renewal district opens the door for increased investment in a portion of northeast Bozeman, including the former Idaho Pole Yard, which was partially delisted from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list earlier this year.
The property was placed on the list in 1986 after it was discovered that the wood-treating operation had contaminated soil and groundwater.
Though no development proposal has been submitted to the city yet, Fine said city staff has met with officials from the EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to discuss the site.
The city is still working on the details of what a development approval process will look like for the property, Fine said.
“We have a development process, we have an entitlement process, but the way health concerns related to this process and that collaboration between EPA, DEQ, that’s the part that I think we’re actively working on,” Fine said.
Fine said the EPA suggested the possibility of drafting a memorandum of understanding with the city to clarify which entities are responsible for various parts of approving any development. At a public meeting earlier in the month, an EPA official emphasized that any redevelopment would require extensive input from the agency and other entities.
The board has expressed concerns before about potential redevelopment of the site. At a meeting in September, the board raised concerns that not enough was known about the safety of the property. And prior to the commission’s vote on the district, the board’s environmental health subcommittee sent a letter urging commissioners to delay approval until development safeguards to protect human health could be determined.
Last Thursday, board members raised concerns about potential liability associated with redevelopment and whether the city’s zoning lines up with the EPA’s institutional controls, which restrict certain types of development on the site.
Board chair Becky Franks urged Fine to include the board in the approval process.
“It seems like it’d be super helpful to have … the environmental health subcommittee at the table early on to be able to voice thoughts and concerns and solutions around this complex piece of land,” Franks said.
Fine said he would like to start engaging health board members in the meetings with EPA and DEQ.
“I’m hoping this will be the start of a long and regular dialogue between members of the city of Bozeman staff and the board of health regarding this project,” Fine said.
Fine said after Thursday’s meeting that they are putting together an inter-agency working group to talk about a recent five-year review the EPA released this fall. Much of the other decisions, Fine said, will have to wait until a development application is actually received by the city. In the meantime, Fine said the city is working to set up an application process through the urban renewal district.
“We’re getting to the point in the process where specifics matter,” Fine said. “We can talk hypotheticals all day long, but … at some point the developer has to reach out to the city with their next phase of planning and reach out to the EPA with their first round of concrete questions.”
