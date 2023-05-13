Haven, Bozeman’s nonprofit organization supporting survivors of domestic violence, celebrated the opening of its new shelter Saturday that the organization has been wanting for years.
The new $8 million facility, called the Barnard Center, welcomed people to move in this spring. The facility is much bigger and more community-oriented than Haven’s old shelter, which had a confidential location in town to keep survivors safe.
Haven employees, donors and leaders from Bozeman gathered for a ribbon cutting outside the new facility Saturday. Tables with food and flower pots were available for attendees, and speakers shared thanks to donors who supported the facility and discussed Haven’s improvements.
The location at 132 Pond Row sits on a 3 acre lot, surrounded by green space, a stream, and walking trails. The two buildings have living spaces for up to 40 survivors of domestic abuse, their children, and their pets, on top of offices for Haven workers and volunteers, and communal spaces for classes and cooking.
Construction of the facility began in 2021, but the idea behind it is years older. Haven, which started its work in Bozeman in 1979, solicited feedback from people it had worked with in the past, and overwhelmingly heard that having the shelter in a secret location was isolating.
“The people we spoke with — they felt shame. They felt isolation, and they felt stigma, because they had to hide away in secret to be safe,” said Erica Coyle, Haven’s executive director. “Clearly, survivors were telling us something, and we needed to listen.”
Haven wants to be a place where survivors can be a part of the community, and not feel like they had to hide away, Coyle said. Transitioning from a confidential location to a secure, disclosed location with advanced security was key in addressing that isolation.
The eventual goal is to have a handful of classes for the public offered at the Barnard Center, with everything from volunteer training to yoga and cooking classes, Coyle said.
The perspectives of survivors when designing the space were also prioritized. For example, the large windows and open layout help foster a sense of connection and safety. There’s also one big communal kitchen as opposed to several smaller ones — many survivors told Haven they first started connecting with others in the shelter over cooking, Coyle said.
“The Barnard Center is a manifestation in concrete and wood of Haven’s work supporting survivors, and their journey to healing without shame or judgment,” Coyle said.
It’s a big transition from Haven’s previous shelter, which was built in an older, residential house. It could fit just eight families and no pets.
The new shelter’s capacity has quadrupled, and Haven’s staff has also doubled to address the increased number of people.
Another important change is allowing pets, Coyle said — many people experiencing domestic violence will wait to leave an unsafe situation out of fear of what will happen to their pets. Having a shelter that allows animals will help more people seek support.
Alongside Coyle, Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus gave remarks to the crowd Saturday.
The land the shelter was built on was bought in part with money from the Gallatin Valley Open Space Bond, Andrus said. A partnership between Haven, the city and its taxpayers, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and Run Dog Run acquired the 12 acres of land to be shared among the groups.
Bozeman has shown true commitment to supporting survivors and fellow community members, Andrus said. The shelter itself was funded entirely by private donations from over 400 donors.
Tim Barnard, a philanthropist who helped open the Barnard Center, also championed the new space to the crowd.
“I hope the people who come here in despair are able to leave here with hope,” Barnard said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.