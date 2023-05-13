Let the news come to you

Haven, Bozeman’s nonprofit organization supporting survivors of domestic violence, celebrated the opening of its new shelter Saturday that the organization has been wanting for years.

The new $8 million facility, called the Barnard Center, welcomed people to move in this spring. The facility is much bigger and more community-oriented than Haven’s old shelter, which had a confidential location in town to keep survivors safe.

Haven employees, donors and leaders from Bozeman gathered for a ribbon cutting outside the new facility Saturday. Tables with food and flower pots were available for attendees, and speakers shared thanks to donors who supported the facility and discussed Haven’s improvements.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member.

