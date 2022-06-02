A developer is proposing to build a few dozen condos on a roughly 5-acre parcel in west Bozeman.
The Autumn Grove condos are proposed for just east of the Gallatin County Regional Park, bordered by Davis Lane to the west, Autumn Grove Street to the north and Winter Park Street to the south. It is part of the fifth phase of the West Winds subdivision.
The project is out for public comment until June 6. A final decision on the site plans from the community development director would come within 10 days after the public comment period is over.
The developers are proposing to build 13 buildings in total, five three-plexes and eight four-plexes. The land is zoned R-3, medium density residential.
According to city code, land zone R-3 allows for a variety of one- to five-household residential structures, including single-family homes, townhouses and two- to four-unit buildings.
City planner Lynn Hyde said Wednesday that the developers are asking for one minor relaxation to city codes related to facade standards, but that otherwise the proposed site plans are within city codes. Hyde said the land was originally owned by a church.
“It seems like a fairly straightforward project,” Hyde said. “They are providing adequate on-site open space, parking and they are within the allowed density for the zoning district that they are within.”
The developers are proposing to provide 205 parking spaces, according to their application. Only 141 are required.
A representative for True North Properties, LLC, could not be reached Thursday. In their project narrative, the developers wrote that there is a 1.5-acre park directly south of the project. The apartments will all be three-bedrooms, according to the narrative, and the buildings are proposed to be two stories high.
Access to the condos is proposed to be from Windward Avenue to the east and Autumn Grove Street to the north.
