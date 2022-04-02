Bozeman city commissioners are set to discuss pay disparities and gender equity at their meeting next week.
To mark Equal Pay Day, city staff is scheduled to present an equal pay report on the disparities between compensation for male and female city employees.
The commission is also scheduled to consider a resolution to establish the city as a “City for CEDAW,” or one that subscribes to the ideals of the “Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women,” which was a treaty passed by the United Nations in 1979 aimed at gender equity and eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.
Described as a “women human rights framework,” the United States did not sign the convention, but in recent years local governments across the country have passed resolutions similar to the one Bozeman is considering next week.
In Bozeman, the CEDAW campaign has been years in the making.
A group first formed about three years ago to push the city to adopt the convention, which prioritizes gathering data on gender equity, creating an action plan based on that data and then following up with accountability measures.
Lei-Anna Bertelson, who has helped lead the CEDAW effort, said they hope the work proposed by the resolution will help illustrate what issues can be worked on.
“Once we can identify and understand what the issues are, people really come together in Bozeman and rally around those things and give support to the needs in our community,” Bertelson said. “It will help our community to understand how we can use our resources wisely.”
The Economic Vitality Board voted to support the resolution at a recent meeting. During that meeting, Community Engagement Coordinator Dani Hess said the CEDAW framework aligns well with the city’s ongoing inclusivity and equity work.
That work began in 2020 and includes a wide range of action items, including an equity indicators analysis which studied gaps in experiences of people of different races, ethnicities, genders and other identities in Bozeman.
In recent weeks, the CEDAW group has worked with the city to tweak the resolution’s language.
The draft resolution that was presented to the economic vitality citizen’s advisory board earlier this year and the resolution commissioners will consider next week differ in some ways: the new draft includes trans and non-binary people in a few spots, to go along with “women and girls.”
The updated draft also includes an additional action item calling for an annual report detailing progress on the equity and inclusion plan and what has been done related to CEDAW work.
Jan Strout, who has also led the CEDAW work, said Friday that they are happy with the additions, though they also would like to see the city commit to an annual date to release the report.
The CEDAW framework is focused on putting data into action.
“Let’s face it, now the real work begins,” Strout said.