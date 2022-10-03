Let the news come to you

The city of Bozeman is starting a pilot program to provide some residents with bear-resistant trash cans.

A number of bears have made their way into Bozeman in the last couple of weeks as they are in “hyperphagia,” or the phase where they eat nonstop to gear up for winter. And Bozeman, a city where the use of bear resistant trash cans is rare, is a bonanza for the hungry bruins.

“Garbage is the number one attractant for bears — its high calorie, higher calorie than any other natural food and its highly accessible,” said Blakeley Adkins with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. “With people not securing garbage or keeping it inside, you’re bringing bears in basically.”

