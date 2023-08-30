A fund launched by First Security Bank last year with the intention of raising money for housing work in the Gallatin Valley is set to fund two projects in Bozeman.
The Gallatin Housing Impact fund has investments totaling about $4.6 million, said Jim Ness, the president of First Security Bank who started the fund. Though that is short of their initial goal of $10 million, Ness said they have about that amount in funding requests, and are working on lining up more investors.
The fund has also committed $1 million to Family Promise for their new campus in south Bozeman and $2.5 million to an affordable housing project in central Bozeman called “The Lumberyard,” which is proposed to include 155 apartment units.
“It’s just difficult in our community with the cost of construction, the cost of land, and it’s just harder to pencil,” Ness said. “So our fund has been viewed upon very well to get some of these projects over the finish line.”
The fund is being managed by NeighborWorks Montana, which finances housing projects across the state. Kaia Peterson, the group’s executive director, said they work to provide “flexible capital” to projects where traditional financing would be difficult, like a longer-term loan or lower interest rate.
Paul Keenan, the vice president of development for Reuter Walton, which is behind the Lumberyard project, said NeighborWorks was flexible in working with them on the terms of the loan.
Reuter Walton is also working on a market-rate development at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue and a student-housing project near Montana State University’s campus. Nick Walton, the firm’s CEO, said the cost of land, labor and interest rates make affordable projects hard to do.
Having the $2.5 million commitment from NeighborWorks filled their financing gap, and was a necessary component of getting the state Housing Board to commit Low Income Housing Tax Credits funds to the project, Walton and Keenan said.
“The fund is critical for a project like this to actually get built,” Walton said.
A host of local banks have invested in the fund, Ness said, including First Security, Bank of Bozeman, American Bank, Opportunity Bank and Stockman Bank. Bozeman city commissioners approved a $1 million grant from the city’s community housing fund to go to the impact fund earlier this month.
David Fine, an economic development program manager with the city, said during the meeting that the investment would earn the city a seat on the impact fund’s board. The grant agreement includes terms that the city’s $1 million be used within city limits.
City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the grant, but City Commissioner Christopher Coburn said during the meeting that he wasn’t always so interested in the idea, and originally thought they could use the funds in a better way.
“Now I think that it will actually be a really good way for us to help get housing out of the ground more quickly,” Coburn said. “I feel really confident that … we’re getting more through this grant than we would if we were investing that money in some of the projects we would traditionally.”
Peterson said NeighborWorks does work across Montana, but focusing on one geographic area is an exciting endeavor.
“Given the growing need in the state and the particular need in some communities like in the Bozeman (and) Gallatin area where the needs are different... It’s just really exciting to see local lenders, the city, community partners coming together to think creatively about how do we build new and different tools,” Peterson said.
