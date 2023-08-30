Family Promise
The future location of Family Promise is pictured on Friday, July 28, 2023.

 Ava Rosvold/Chronicle

A fund launched by First Security Bank last year with the intention of raising money for housing work in the Gallatin Valley is set to fund two projects in Bozeman.

The Gallatin Housing Impact fund has investments totaling about $4.6 million, said Jim Ness, the president of First Security Bank who started the fund. Though that is short of their initial goal of $10 million, Ness said they have about that amount in funding requests, and are working on lining up more investors.

The fund has also committed $1 million to Family Promise for their new campus in south Bozeman and $2.5 million to an affordable housing project in central Bozeman called “The Lumberyard,” which is proposed to include 155 apartment units.


