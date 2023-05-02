Voters overwhelmingly threw their support behind forming an urban transportation district to continue the operation of Streamline buses.
According to unofficial results released just after 10 p.m. by the Gallatin County Elections Department, 79% of voters supported forming a transportation district, while 20% opposed it. Election results will be finalized on May 12.
The district, also called a UTD, will allow Streamline to continue operating as Bozeman’s population growth affects the bus systems’ federal funding. The district includes the cities of Bozeman and Belgrade, as well as Four Corners and the areas in between.
Heather Grenier, the CEO of the Human Resources Development Council, which runs Streamline, said Tuesday night that they are excited about the result.
“We’re just really excited to see the number of votes in support and excited to start working on the next steps on building out the district,” Grenier said.
Tuesday’s results end a months-long campaign that started last summer with getting thousands of signatures on a petition to put the UTD question on the ballot. Volunteers stood outside grocery stores, public buildings and went to events downtown for weeks to gather over 26,000 signatures to put the question on the ballot, then HRDC turned to educating voters about the issue.
Grenier said they were celebrating that effort Tuesday.
“We have a whole big room of people who are cheering and clapping and I think just feeling really good about the effort that we put forward to educate the community,” Grenier said.
Bozeman surpassed 50,000 people in the 2020 census, which triggers a change in federal transportation funding that prohibits a nonprofit like HRDC from being the receiving entity of federal transportation money and instead requires it to go to a government body.
Though an entity like the county or city could receive the funds, that approach would force changes to Streamline’s routes and operations, so HRDC proposed forming a UTD. The district’s formation has no immediate tax implications.
The UTD will also operate Galavan, a transit service for older adults and disabled people.
Grenier told the Chronicle in April that there would be a two-year transition period to get the UTD fully operational, and in the meantime HRDC would continue to run Streamline.
“I think people see the value of it, and also recognize for the service to grow with the community and adapt and meet the regional transportation needs, that it’s time for us to expand into an UTD and take the next step for our community,” Grenier said Tuesday.
