A passenger steps off a Streamline bus at the downtown transfer station on Mendenhall Street on Monday, April 17, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Voters overwhelmingly threw their support behind forming an urban transportation district to continue the operation of Streamline buses.

According to unofficial results released just after 10 p.m. by the Gallatin County Elections Department, 79% of voters supported forming a transportation district, while 20% opposed it. Election results will be finalized on May 12.

The district, also called a UTD, will allow Streamline to continue operating as Bozeman’s population growth affects the bus systems’ federal funding. The district includes the cities of Bozeman and Belgrade, as well as Four Corners and the areas in between.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

