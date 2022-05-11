Gallatin County commissioners are getting impatient with the city of Bozeman’s hesitancy to sign onto an interlocal agreement to establish a restructured health department.
Gallatin County and Bozeman officials have been negotiating on how to reform the agreement governing the health department and its health board in light of two laws passed during the 2021 Montana Legislature limiting the powers and scope of local health departments.
The two entities have also been talking with the city of Belgrade, which is not part of a decades-old interlocal agreement governing the current health department and board but will join the new one due to its population growth.
But while both Gallatin County and Belgrade commissions have signed onto the agreement, Bozeman has not.
During its regular Tuesday meeting this week, the city commission did not discuss the issue at all, though May 10 had previously been the target date for the city to vote on the agreement.
The current interlocal agreement expires on July 1 — which is the deadline for a new agreement to be established.
County Commissioner Zach Brown, who spoke during public comment at the city’s meeting and joked that the issue has been giving him “stress dreams,” said they are running out of time.
“It feels like we’re getting up against the last, last, last, last, last possible minute … So this is our attempt to say 'OK, since you're not having the meeting we really need to get going on this',” Brown told the Chronicle.
In a letter Brown provided to city commissioners, he said the county needs an indication by the end of this week whether Bozeman is in or out of the agreement. Brown wrote that if the city chooses not to participate, they will have to start drafting a new resolution with Belgrade to meet the July 1 deadline.
Andrus said after the meeting that they are still working through a number of general issues the city has, including provisions for funding, hiring and the structure of the entity.
“We understand that there's a deadline approaching and so we are thinking about how we are going to work towards meeting the deadline,” Andrus said.
City and county elected officials are meeting on Friday as part of a regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
Andrus said while the interlocal agreement may come up, she doesn’t expect to see it come up on the commission’s agenda for their meeting next week.
The city has before taken issue with the makeup of the proposed governing body for the department. The county originally proposed it just be the three county commissioners, but settled on including a representative from both Belgrade and Bozeman.
The governing body is meant to be used in emergency cases — like a pandemic — and wouldn't have the power to approve or deny every decision made by the health board.
Others have raised issues with the proposed interlocal agreement, including former health officer Matt Kelley.
Brown’s letter details a timeline the county is planning on to get their ducks in a row before the current health department agreement expires, including advertising for new health board members by May 14, adopting a new interlocal with Belgrade in the first week of June, and convening the first meeting of the new health board the week of June 20.
“As you can see, we will need a clear answer from the City of Bozeman as soon as possible,” the letter reads.