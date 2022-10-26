Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Detention Center is set to receive just over $170,000 in state funding to bolster behavioral health services and addiction treatment in the jail.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the funding Tuesday. In total, $2.7 million in funding will be allotted to seven detention centers through the statewide HEART Fund.

Gianforte introduced the HEART Fund in early 2021, with the goal of investing $25 million annually in behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment programs across Montana, according to a press release from the governor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.


