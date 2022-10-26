The Gallatin County Detention Center is set to receive just over $170,000 in state funding to bolster behavioral health services and addiction treatment in the jail.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the funding Tuesday. In total, $2.7 million in funding will be allotted to seven detention centers through the statewide HEART Fund.
Gianforte introduced the HEART Fund in early 2021, with the goal of investing $25 million annually in behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment programs across Montana, according to a press release from the governor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Detention facilities receiving funding include Yellowstone, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Butte Silver-Bow, Cascade and Custer counties.
Gallatin County’s jail will receive $177,181 to address local gaps in mental health care and substance use treatment programs.
The funds “must be used to address identified gaps in the community’s continuum of care,” according to the press release.
Continuum of care is an integrated system of care for a patient over time, with an array of health services spanning different levels of intensity of care, ranging from education and preventative services to care for the most at-risk people experiencing acute mental health crises.
DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said in the press release that individuals with behavioral health issues are disproportionately represented in the United States justice system, including Montana’s jails.
Funded services could include behavioral health therapy, certified behavioral health peer support, care coordination, medication prescription, management and monitoring, and medication for opioid use disorder, according to the release.
The funds must also be used to provide services to those with mental health, substance use, or co-occurring disorder diagnosis, the release states.
Sheriff Dan Springer did not respond to a call before deadline Wednesday seeking information on how the money will be used locally.