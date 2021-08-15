Support Local Journalism


As population growth puts pressure on resources in the region, Bozeman, Gallatin County and Belgrade are in the process of working together on water and wastewater infrastructure planning.

The three entities are combining forces to commission a feasibility study on regional water and wastewater infrastructure in the Gallatin Valley. Bozeman city commissioners approved an agreement on the matter this week, and Gallatin County Commissioners are set to consider it at their Tuesday meeting.

According to information in the Bozeman City Commission agenda documents, a feasibility study is the first step toward a goal of building a sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure for the region.

Bozeman spokesperson Melody Mileur said in an email that working regionally on water and wastewater infrastructure “sets the stage for the sustainable future of Gallatin Valley.”

“Water and wastewater utility capacity is a critical factor for sustainable growth,” Mileur said in response to questions. “To sustain growth, new water supply and wastewater treatment solutions must be found.”

A commission agenda document notes water supply and sufficient wastewater disposal is a threat to sustainable growth in the area, due to closed appropriations for new surface water rights in the Upper Missouri River Basin, legal availability issues around the development of new public water supply wells and the fact that many waterways in the area are nutrient impaired.

The work comes as Montana and much of the western U.S. are in a drought. Bozeman declared a stage two drought in July, meaning residents are limited in the times and days they can water their lawns as the city has a goal of reducing water use by 20%.

As noted in the memorandum of agreement approved by city commissioners, Bozeman and Belgrade in particular have seen significant population increases.

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday puts Bozeman’s population at 53,293 in the 2020 Census, an increase of more than 16,000 people from the population in 2010.

Belgrade’s population increased from 7,389 people in 2010 to 10,460 in 2020, and the county jumped by almost 30,000 people to 118,960.

A draft of the proposed scope for the feasibility study indicates the entities want the study to look at metrics through 2070, with a growth rate of 5% in the Gallatin Valley through 2025, 4% through 2030 and a 3% rate after then.

Deputy County Administrator Cola Rowley said even though the county doesn’t directly have any of its own water or wastewater systems, it is interested in solutions for infrastructure for county residents.

“It’s really kind of a bigger issue than any one municipality and since all the municipalities are in the county it made sense for people to have the county be involved,” Rowley said. “Everybody realizes what starts in Bozeman flows towards Belgrade and flows towards Manhattan … it’s much more efficient and affordable for everybody to work together on a system that goes with the natural topography.”

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

