Gallatin County is looking for developers to partner with them on a housing project on a plot of land in the middle of Bozeman.
The county owns about 10 acres behind the Gallatin County Rest Home on Durston Road near Bozeman High School. County officials in 2021 began to consider using a portion of the land for a workforce housing project to help ease challenges recruiting and retaining employees.
“Many of our younger employees are often renting, so as rents increase we’ve lost employees who’ve maybe needed to move away because their rent increased,” County Commissioner Zach Brown said Thursday. “We also had a backburner interest to just figure out how to creatively utilize that land, because it’s just kind of a stranded asset at this time.”
Bozeman City Commissioners approved a zoning change from R-3, residential medium density, to R-4, residential high density, in the fall of 2021.
The county is now looking for proposals from developers for the project. Brown said a lot of the project details are still up in the air, like potential site plan designs and what the ownership structure would look like. The county’s preference to retain ownership of the land and units, he said.
Bids close on March 20, and County Administrator Jim Doar said they hope to choose a partner by mid-April.
The county is also hoping to include a day care facility in the project, Brown said. They worked with the Human Resources Development Council to help develop some potential design options, which includes row homes and apartment buildings.
Brown said they expect to be able to get 90 to 100 units of housing on the land, but that the county would only need about 20 to 25 units as transitional housing for its employees. The county is talking with other public sector organizations, like school districts and the Forest Service, about partnering to provide units for some of their employees.
Doar said the county is recovering a bit from severe understaffing issues and is having an easier time filling positions and keeping employees, but noted housing-related staffing issues continue to be a challenge.
“There’s such a broad community benefit to doing a project like this,” Doar said. “It’s really not about us and meeting our needs as far as an organization, it’s trying to fill some of that space in the market that’s lacking.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.