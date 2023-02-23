Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County is looking for developers to partner with them on a housing project on a plot of land in the middle of Bozeman.

The county owns about 10 acres behind the Gallatin County Rest Home on Durston Road near Bozeman High School. County officials in 2021 began to consider using a portion of the land for a workforce housing project to help ease challenges recruiting and retaining employees.

“Many of our younger employees are often renting, so as rents increase we’ve lost employees who’ve maybe needed to move away because their rent increased,” County Commissioner Zach Brown said Thursday. “We also had a backburner interest to just figure out how to creatively utilize that land, because it’s just kind of a stranded asset at this time.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.