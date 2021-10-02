FWP getting multiple calls per day about bear activity in Bozeman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A bear rests in a tree near 11th Avenue in Bozeman in 2019. Courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lions and tigers and bears — well, actually just bears — are busy this year.Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has received multiple calls a day about bears in the Bozeman area, said spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.“It has been a very, very busy year for calls related to bears,” Jacobsen said. “You may live in downtown Bozeman, but this is well within occupied bear habitat.” Bozeman is squarely in bear country, and usually the bears people see in town are just passing through. We might live in a city, but it’s still Montana. While some calls about bears do require FWP to intervene, especially if there is a bear-human interaction, many are just people who call because they see a bear and want someone to do something about it.“We live in bear country. And when you live here, that should be an expectation that you’re going to encounter wildlife,” Jacobsen said. “Just because wildlife occurs in an area where we would expect it to be doesn’t necessarily require a management action.”Living in bear country also comes with responsibilities, he said.The most important thing to do to help protect humans from bears — and, in turn, protect the bears from humans — is to manage attractants, Jacobsen said.Securing garbage cans in a garage until pickup day or getting a bear-proof dumpster can help keep bears from returning regularly to the same area to feed. FWP also recommends taking down bird feeders between March and December, when bears are most active, and picking fruit from fruiting trees and bushes as soon as it ripens. When bears are easily able to get into food set out by humans, it creates what Jacobsen calls a “food reward.” Essentially, the bear learns that it can find food in areas where humans live. Bears that have found easy sources of food are likely to continue to return to the same area. Those bears could even stop fearing humans and need to be relocated or euthanized.“It kind of creates this unnatural habitation to an urban area,” Jacobsen said. Buy Now A bear rests in a tree near 11th Avenue in Bozeman from 2019. Courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Other bear attractants include small livestock, like goats and chickens, which can be protected by electric fencing. Even pet food deliveries that sit on a porch for a few hours can attract our bear neighbors, he said.“When we get reports of bears in town, we look at a couple things,” Jacobsen said. “Is it getting a food reward, or did someone just see it? … It could be an animal that’s just passing through, and we want to give it a chance to do that.”If a bear is displaying habituation behavior by returning to the same food source repeatedly, that’s when FWP would step in.“That’s a situation where we would look at trapping or immobilizing the bear and dealing with it,” he said. “If they don’t respond to hazing actions, that’s indicative of bold, habituated behavior and dangerous behavior. Really, when we do see that, it’s unfortunate because it’s preventable.”FWP has additional information about securing bear attractants and staying safe while recreating in bear country on its website. Those tips include never feeding the bears, carrying bear spray while recreating and safely storing food in bear-resistant containers away from campsites. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City FWP getting multiple calls per day about bear activity in Bozeman 2 hrs ago Coronavirus Health department 'cautiously optimistic' after weekly decline in COVID-19 cases Oct 1, 2021 State Gallatin County, others could be split by new congressional line Oct 1, 2021 Health Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to add inpatient psychiatric unit Oct 1, 2021 City Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Oct 1, 2021 Environment Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands Oct 1, 2021 What to read next City FWP getting multiple calls per day about bear activity in Bozeman Coronavirus Health department 'cautiously optimistic' after weekly decline in COVID-19 cases State Gallatin County, others could be split by new congressional line Health Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to add inpatient psychiatric unit City Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Environment Planning for uncertainty: U.S. Forest Service prepares for climate change impacts on public lands Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Kagy Boulevard to close due to construction for weeks Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Over 100 applications submitted for Bozeman advisory boards Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows Posted: Sep. 29, 2021