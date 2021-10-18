top story Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Two people embrace as they meet on Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A runner jogs along the top of Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Doug Easterling walks Dobby on top of Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now ABOVE: A runner jogs along Peets Hill on Monday. BELOW: Snow-covered mountains are visible from Peets Hill. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The effort to save a piece of land on Peets Hill in Bozeman reached a major fundraising mark last week, though a huge chunk of money for the project still needs to be acquired.The Gallatin Valley Land Trust announced it had raised $800,000 to buy 12 acres of land at the southern end of Peets Hill stretching from Burke Park to Church Avenue, which is privately owned and was put up for sale this summer.The land trust is under contract to buy the land for just under $1.23 million. The organization has until mid-January to close the deal and come up with the remaining funds, Executive Director Chet Work said, and it hopes it can do so with public funds.The entire project’s price tag, which includes things like trail improvements, is $1.6 million.Work said GVLT plans to request some of the city’s cash-in-lieu of park land funding to help buy the property.The current balance of the fund is in the ballpark of $800,000, city spokesperson Melody Mileur said Monday afternoon.Work said GVLT has not refined exactly how much money it is going to request from the city but hopes to do so soon. Any request would have to go through a city approval process, starting with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Mileur said. No application has been received and a timeline is not set for that process, Mileur said.Work noted that the city and GVLT have worked together in the past to conserve land along Peets Hill — starting in the 1990s, when the organization’s founder, Chris Boyd, helped the city purchase much of what now makes up the popular park.“Peets Hill looks the way it does because of our partnership,” Work said. “(The city was) our first phone call when we were able to secure the property.”Work said GVLT also has plans to pursue funding at the federal, state or county level.Work said the fundraising campaign is likely the organization’s largest in terms of the number of donors, which was more than 650.GVLT received money from all over the city and county, Work said, and even had some donations from people who said they were just visiting the area, saw the fundraising campaign and decided to donate.The campaign, with the help of matching donations from the Mysun Charitable Foundation and the Kendeda Fund, also went quickly, as GVLT met its goal in 10 weeks.“It’s super humbling for us to see how valuable this is to the community,” Work said. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 