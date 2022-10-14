If one thing was clear during a panel through Montana State University about the rental crisis, it was that Bozeman is not alone.
Representatives from Missoula, Bend, Oregon and Boise, Idaho, all said that the rental crisis is a result of two things: a lack of supply and high prices.
Sound familiar, Bozeman?
Even though the cities are larger than Bozeman, all four have experienced recent growth. They also share a similar formula for a housing crisis, Bozeman City Commissioner Christopher Coburn said, referencing the “amenity trap.”
“It’s this reality that when you have somewhere that is desirable to live that offers a lot of amenities that people want … that that in itself can be a trap because more people come and are competing to use those amenities” Coburn said. “Every community on this call experiences that.”
The panel was held by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at MSU and featured Coburn, Nicki Olivier Hellenkamp with the city of Boise, Lynne McConnell from Bend and Emily Harris-Shears with the city of Missoula.
Several of the speakers emphasized the importance of using partnerships to address the housing crisis.
McConnell said a large part of her job in Bend is to work with developers, nonprofit, for-profit, to try to encourage the development of affordable housing and Olivier Hellenkamp pointed to a recent housing project in Boise that only came to fruition through partnerships between the city, county and other funding sources.
Coburn noted he and other Bozeman officials often lobby developers about including affordable units in their buildings and that the city depends heavily on social services agencies like Family Promise or the Human Resources Development Council to support people experiencing homelessness.
Several speakers noted the main solution they’re working on is to just help more housing get out of the ground.
Olivier Hellenkamp said Boise has a density incentive to encourage developers to provide affordable units in exchange for being allowed to build denser.
“Building housing, as it turns out, takes a long time and it’s really expensive,” Olivier Hellenkamp said. “That really is our area of focus is keeping an eye on that long game in terms of the supply of subsidized affordable housing.”
The speakers also touched on short-term rentals like AirBNBs and VRBOs. McConnell and Harris-Shears said the city is tracking the rentals but not finding they are a large part of the housing stock.
Speakers also encouraged listeners to get involved in the overarching conversations around housing policies and growth.
“This problem was created by us over many, many years, and it is a problem of political will,” McConnell said. “This is a solvable problem. It’s going to take us a while to get there but these are the discussions we need to keep happening.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.