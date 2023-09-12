Let the news come to you

A developer has proposed dense residential zoning for 40 acres of land off of Hidden Valley Road northwest of Bozeman.

The Harper’s Corner development is proposed for two parcels totaling 40 acres bordered by Hidden Valley Road to the west and north, near the Hidden Valley mobile home park and Watts Lane. The land is currently in the county, but the development firm, Russell Hosner, is proposing the city annex the land and zone it R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning.

Under the city’s current development code, R-5 zoning is intended to support a mix of housing types or small-scale retail, offices and restaurants as secondary uses and is “appropriate for areas adjacent to mixed-use districts and/or served by transit to accommodate a higher density of residents in close proximity to jobs and services.”


Nora Shelly

