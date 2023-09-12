A developer has proposed dense residential zoning for 40 acres of land off of Hidden Valley Road northwest of Bozeman.
The Harper’s Corner development is proposed for two parcels totaling 40 acres bordered by Hidden Valley Road to the west and north, near the Hidden Valley mobile home park and Watts Lane. The land is currently in the county, but the development firm, Russell Hosner, is proposing the city annex the land and zone it R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning.
Under the city’s current development code, R-5 zoning is intended to support a mix of housing types or small-scale retail, offices and restaurants as secondary uses and is “appropriate for areas adjacent to mixed-use districts and/or served by transit to accommodate a higher density of residents in close proximity to jobs and services.”
The Community Development Board discussed the proposal during a meeting Monday and voted 5-1 against recommending the R-5 zoning to the city commission, which is slated to consider the zoning and annexation in early October.
During the meeting, Gary Fox, who works for the WGM Group and represented the development, said the project is intended to be residential, and said he views R-5 as a way to transition from the residential emphasis mixed-use zoning that is slated for a large parcel to the east of theirs.
Fox said the city’s plans to put a lift station in the nearby Silo development — which is southwest of the corner of Davis Lane and Valley Center Road — was a main driver behind the project. A lift station will allow for municipal wastewater service to the area.
Fox said he sees the area as a diverse one that is in transition.
“You’ve got a lot of county land, a lot of open land, undeveloped land, and it’s changing,” Fox said.
Several nearby residents spoke in opposition to the proposal during the meeting, with many saying that while they expected the property would be developed as the city grows, they think the proposed zoning is too dense for the area. Board member Ben Lloyd agreed the proposed zoning would be out of place.
“You can jam houses on here, but you’re not looking at context,” Lloyd said.
City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who sits on the Community Development Board, acknowledged the area is growing, but echoed several other board members in believing R-5 is not appropriate for the property.
“I do agree that R-5 goes a step too far in this particular area,” Madgic said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.