Former state legislator Tom Woods announced Monday he is putting his name in the hat to fill a vacancy on the Bozeman City Commission.
Woods served four terms in the Legislature and unsuccessfully ran for the Public Service Commission in 2020. He and Board of Health member Christopher Coburn were the only people to confirm their intent to seek the appointment as of Monday. They would fill the seat left open by former city Commissioner Michael Wallner, who resigned on March 12, citing time commitments.
Woods said Monday he misses public service.
“I’d like to serve. The city is, like our state, undergoing a lot of rapid change and I feel like I have something to offer,” Woods said.
Woods, 59, is a physics professor at Montana State University. In the Legislature, Woods worked on bills related to holding utility companies more accountable to ratepayers and Medicaid expansion.
He moved to Bozeman in 1997 from his job in Yellowstone National Park and bought a house two years later, something he said he couldn’t afford to do if he was searching for a house now.
Woods pointed to affordable housing, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, growth and climate as key issues.
“We’re faced with a Legislature that seems to not want us to fix our own problems, which I hope I can help with, we’re faced with a community that is going to be facing water shortages in the future, we’ve got planning difficulties as growth explodes,” Woods said. “It’s complicated but I like complicated.”
Woods said he is also considering running in the November elections. Coburn announced his candidacy for November earlier this year.
Every commissioner besides Mayor Cyndy Andrus will be up for election this fall.
People can submit their name and a statement of interest and qualifications to the city for the vacant seat until March 29.
According to the city, candidates must have a primary residence in Bozeman, be registered voters and be eligible to hold office in Montana. More information is on the city’s website.
The city commission may vote on the appointment as soon as April 6. They are required to fill Wallner’s seat by April 11.
The appointed term would run through the end of the year. The seat will be on the ballot in November, and voters will decide who fills the final year of the term, which ends in 2023.
