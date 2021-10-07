Former Bozeman city employee makes third run for mayor By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brian LaMeres, a Bozeman mayoral candidate, is photographed at his home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Editor's Note The Chronicle sat down with each of the three candidates for Bozeman mayor. Profiles of Terry Cunningham and Christopher Brizzolara will be published in the coming days. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor’s Note: The Chronicle sat down with each of the three candidates for Bozeman mayor. Profiles of Terry Cunningham and Christopher Brizzolara will be published in the coming days.Brian LaMeres, a former city employee of 25 years, is making a third bid for Bozeman mayor.LaMeres, 54, previously ran in 2017 and 2019, when he still worked in the city of Bozeman’s finance department. LaMeres retired from the city in 2020 and now helps his wife at her business, the Lewis and Clark motels in Bozeman and in Three Forks, doing anything from bookkeeping to guest services and even driving guests to the airport. LaMeres graduated from Montana State University and is a certified public accountant.He said he was prompted to run because he feels the city needs to be more fiscally responsible.“I think that we need to do a better job of working with what we have ... and prioritizing our resources rather than every time we turn around with a new initiative, rather than going out for a new tax to the voters, we need to tighten our own belts at City Hall,” LaMeres said.LaMeres said he decided to run in part because he takes issue with a ballot question proposing an affordable housing tax levy for Bozeman.Clarifying that he is not against funding affordable housing initiatives, he argued the money that the proposed levy would generate could be found elsewhere in the city’s budget. He criticized the amount of money allocated to the city manager’s office and said the city should consider cutting “unnecessary management costs.”“Voting no on that, that does not mean you’re against affordable housing, it means you are for responsible government,” he said.LaMeres said he is okay with the proposed bonds for the relocation of fire station 2 and the recreation facilities that will also appear on the ballot. LaMeres, who said he considers himself a social moderate and a fiscal conservative, said the city could also try to get funds elsewhere, like from federal government programs.To address the housing crisis, LaMeres said the city “needs to let the free market work a little bit more here.”“It’s going to be slow, but it’s going to be faster than government, it’s going to be faster than the speed of the government,” LaMeres said.LaMeres said he would also want to work to “preserve” public safety, and is against reallocating any money from the police department’s budget to mental health responses and is against reducing the department’s budget in any way.LaMeres said he thinks other entities should be in charge of mental health services, like the state and the county.“Let’s find out who is supposed to be paying for that and hold them accountable first. That needs to be step one before we decide (whether) to take any action after that,” LaMeres said. “I’m okay with, ... the Cahoots model and all these other kinds of things. I’m okay funding a mental health professional to come along. But let’s look at how that gets funded ... There’s other ways to get that funded rather than cutting the police budget.”LaMeres said he would want to take a strong position as mayor, saying the current commission is “almost relegated to a rubber stamp.”He previously served on Bozeman’s Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board, which he said gives him good experience running public meetings.“As mayor I’d have more of a chance of putting the people back in charge I guess,” LaMeres said. “I want to get in there for four years, I want to make as much positive impact as I can, especially speaking to fiscal responsibility. 