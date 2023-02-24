Arielle Adams, evening shift lead at Fork & Spoon, and Hunayf Pate, executive chef, look over a batch of freshly baked dinner rolls and at Fork & Spoon on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Human Resource Development Council's pay-what-you-can restaurant is raising funds to offset rising food costs.
A wall in the kitchen at Fork & Spoon thanks the many volunteers that help them operate, pictured on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Human Resource Development Council's pay-what-you-can restaurant is raising funds to offset rising food costs.
Scoopers hang above a tray of raw potatoes in the kitchen at Fork & Spoon on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Human Resource Development Council's pay-what-you-can restaurant is raising funds to offset rising food costs.
Rising food prices are putting pressure on Bozeman’s pay-what-you-can restaurant, and they are looking to the community for support.
Fork and Spoon, at 302 North 7th Avenue, serves dinner for free — or for whatever patrons want to give — five days a week. The restaurant usually relies on donations for about 40% of its budget, but rising food prices have put pressure on the organization.
Jill Holder, the food and nutrition director for the Human Resources Development Council, which runs the restaurant, said their food costs across the entire organization have at least doubled so far this fiscal year, which began July 1.
Fork and Spoon averages donations of about $2 per meal, Holder said, but high food costs and the need to pay employees a livable wage make it hard for Fork and Spoon to break even.
According to a press release, Fork and Spoon is on track to cover only 23% of its budget with donations far this fiscal year — that number is usually around 40% in a typical year.
“There’s not that many places in the country that have a pay-what-you-can model so it’s a pretty progressive idea, but it does require that the community supports us,” Holder said.
HRDC announced this week a fundraiser to try to match a $10,000 gift given to Fork and Spoon from an anonymous donor. The 10-week drive to raise $1,000 a week began on Valentine’s Day.
Arielle Adams, who has worked at Fork and Spoon since September as the evening shift lead, said the fundraiser has been a morale boost for employees. She encouraged people to support the campaign, or just to grab a bite to eat at Fork and Spoon.
“I would say for people who have never come in before, if you’re conjuring the image of a soup kitchen, we are absolutely nothing like that,” Adams said. “We have food made from scratch every single day, it’s amazing.”
Holder said they’ve provided about 16,000 meals since the start of the fiscal year on July 1. Last fiscal year, they provided about 22,000, so they are on track to break that number. The restaurant averaged 108 nightly customers in January — Holder said they used to see averages closer to 85 or 90.
Hunayf Pate, the executive chef at Fork and Spoon, encouraged people to donate to the campaign.
“I think everyone deserves food, regardless of social standing, everyone deserves a full stomach,” Pate said.
Fork & Spoon is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. The restaurant also has take-out dinners and frozen meals available for pickup. It is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays for to-go or take-and-bake meals.