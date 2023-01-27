Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Neighbors next to a proposed five-story apartment building on West Babcock Street in Bozeman are concerned about the scale of the development.

The West Babcock Apartments development is proposed to be a five-story, 64,356 square-foot building at the corner of West Babcock Street and South 9th Avenue, near the Bozeman Co-op on West Main Street.

There are two buildings on the site that would be demolished to make way for the building.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.