Neighbors next to a proposed five-story apartment building on West Babcock Street in Bozeman are concerned about the scale of the development.
The West Babcock Apartments development is proposed to be a five-story, 64,356 square-foot building at the corner of West Babcock Street and South 9th Avenue, near the Bozeman Co-op on West Main Street.
There are two buildings on the site that would be demolished to make way for the building.
The developers are proposing 52 apartment units with a parking garage, a small ground-floor commercial space and resident common spaces on the ground floor. The land is zoned B-2M, community business district mixed, meaning a building can be five stories if it is mixed-use. An entirely residential building would only be allowed to be four stories.
The Community Development Board discussed the project on Monday to give design recommendations to the community development director, who will make the final decision on the application.
The board to recommend approval of the project 3-2.
Three residents who live close to the proposed project spoke during the meeting and brought up issues with the size of the building.
Casey Delphia, who owns a home on South 8th Avenue that is close to the development site, said she is concerned the rooftop deck proposed for the top floor of the building would cause noise issues and impede on their privacy in the backyard.
Delphia also said he is concerned that the building will congest traffic in the area.
“The construction of West Babcock Apartments, a five story 52-unit … building with a shared rooftop deck facing our home will greatly change the character of the neighborhood given the immense height,” Delphia said.
Several board members also brought up concerns with privacy and noise from the rooftop deck, as well as the size of the proposed commercial space.
Board member Chris Egnatz, who voted against recommending the project, said he hopes the developers expand the commercial space and think about how the building could be more welcoming to neighbors.
“I think the building kind of turns its back on the neighborhood a little bit,” Egnatz said.
During the meeting, architect Nicolas Smith said he hadn’t talked to any neighbors about the project and was unaware that anyone else involved had done so.
Edge Trullinger, a partner on the project, told the Chronicle this week that they plan to take the comments from the board into consideration and communicate with the concerned neighbors.
City planner Sarah Rosenberg said in an email Thursday that the application is under final review, and the developers have to submit final site plans.
Trullinger said they don’t have a price point in mind but plan to do rentals, rather than condos.
“This is a rental apartment project that is badly needed, especially downtown,” Trullinger said. “Most of the projects going into kind of the central Bozeman core, most of them are condos which is leading to a skewed dynamic of who lives there.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.