The developers of a 120-acre parcel near Sacajawea Middle School in south Bozeman hope to start construction on the first homes this summer.
Bridger Land Group is proposing to build 65 small rental homes on four acres of the Blackwood Groves subdivision, which sits south of the Alder Creek neighborhood and extends from South 19th Avenue to the middle school campus.
The site plans include single detached houses and row homes, which developer Grant Syth said are intended to provide “density that looks a little bit different.”
There are 65 proposed units in this phase — the first of nine — including 16 one-bedrooms, 21 two-bedrooms and 28 three-bedrooms.
During a Community Development Board meeting Monday, Syth said the proposed homes range from 691-square-foot one bedrooms to three-bedrooms measuring 1,240 square feet. Board members voted to unanimously recommend approval of the site plans.
The intention at this point is to put the homes up for rent, Syth said. The target demographic is people who may not be able to afford to buy a home but are looking for their own standalone unit or people looking to downsize.
“This will kind of fill that need where hey, this will give you your four walls ... but you don’t necessarily have to have the down payment ready to go move into one of these,” Syth said during the meeting.
Syth said Wednesday that they won’t determine a price point for the units until they are close to finishing construction.
There are seven main site plans each with different variations, which Syth said is an attempt to make the development not appear “cookie cutter.”
Syth is also requesting a reduction from city parking standards for the units. While some units are proposed to have driveways and garages, others will only have street parking. City planner Susana Montana said during Monday’s meeting that 150 parking spots would normally be required for the 65 units, but that 122 are proposed.
The developers are providing more landscaping in return for the reduced number of spaces, Montana said, and also proposing to use a car sharing system.
There are three vehicles proposed for the car-share, which will be available to residents of the units. Each car-share vehicle accounts for five required parking spaces, Montana said.
Syth said they hope a car-share program will be a fit for the units that are intended to be more efficient.
“No doubt this will be a different kind of living experience than I think traditional,” Syth said.
The development is waiting on approval of its final plat. City commissioners approved a preliminary plat in 2021. Syth said Tuesday that they will plan to start construction as soon as they are approved to do so.