North Bozeman Development
Downtown Bozeman is shown in this April photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The first of two major site plans for a proposed 5-acre development just north of downtown Bozeman are under review by the city.

HomeBase Partners is planning to redevelop four blocks bordered by Villard and Lamme streets to the north and south and Tracey Avenue and Grand Street to the east and west. Two proposed buildings are under review by the city.

One, at the southwest corner of Willson Avenue and Villard Street, is a proposed 6-floor mixed-use building with 99 residential units and retail space on the ground floor. The building is called “The Ives.”

The other building, planned for the northeast corner of Villard Street and Tracy Avenue, is planned to have one underground level and six above ground floors. That building, called “The Henry,” is projected to have 44 residential units.

The 99-units in the Ives building are planned to be rentals, HomeBase Partners spokesperson Lindsay Pittard said in an email, and the 44-units in the Henry building are planned to be for sale.

No existing building will need to be demolished for either proposed building, Pittard said.

The Ives building is planned to include 186 off-street parking spaces, and six on-street spaces. According to a project narrative HomeBase Partners submitted to the city, the units in the Ives will range from one-bedrooms at 600 square feet to two bedroom, 1,400-square-foot apartments. The plans include a courtyard on the building's third floor.

Units in the proposed Henry building range from 1,080-square-foot walk-ups to 2,700-square-foot penthouses. There will be 45 indoor parking spaces.

Both site plans are set to come before the Design Review Board on Sept. 8.

Pittard said if the plans go through the city’s approval process smoothly, they would expect to start construction on the Ives building in late fall and on the Henry building in early winter.

Homebase Partners is planning to build 11 buildings at the North Central development site, including office, retail and restaurant space.

A master site plan for the project is under review by the city.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

