For the first time since 2020, the Bozeman City Commission is planning to hold an in-person meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus announced earlier this month that the Tuesday, March 22 meeting would be the first to return to the commission chambers in City Hall. The city switched to virtual meetings in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, and has persisted in using the virtual platform WebEx ever since.
In the two years that have passed, Bozeman has gained a new city commissioner and two new commissioners.
After vaccines were rolled out in 2021, the city considered returning to the commission room, but backtracked as new variants emerged and caused cases to rise again.
Andrus said earlier this month that the timing is right.
“Things were looking better community-wide, the transmission rate was going down, and so we just thought it would be time to go back in person,” Andrus said.
The seven-day rolling average of 34.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 31% decrease from the average last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department's weekly surveillance report. The county had 52 active cases as of Friday.
There will be virtual options for the meeting.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they have the logistics for how that will work figured out and that he expects hybrid meetings to become the standard moving forward.
“We know that people enjoy that option,” Mihelich said.
Masks will not be required, Mihelich said, but some will be available for those who want to wear one, as will hand sanitizer.
Mihelich said they will also have chairs set up to be more spaced out toward the back of the room for those who want to maintain a level of social distancing.
“We’re ready to go,” Mihelich said.
