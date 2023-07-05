Tuesday marked the first Independence Day in Bozeman where most fireworks were banned, but the city still responded to plenty of calls.
In the lead-up to July 4, the Bozeman Fire Department responded to notably fewer calls complaining about fireworks than in years past, Fire Chief Josh Waldo said.
This was the first year that the sale and discharge of all fireworks — excluding sparklers without magnesium — were illegal in the city, after city commissioners approved a ban this spring.
Waldo and city commissioners cited increasingly drier and warmer weather and ever-denser development in the city as two of the reasons for the ban, in addition to noise concerns for children, pets or people with PTSD. Bozeman joins other cities in Montana, including Helena and Billings, in banning fireworks.
Though the days before the holiday were relatively quiet, Waldo said they were overwhelmed with calls about fireworks on Tuesday, responding to 56 fireworks-related calls, in addition to their normal calls and helping put on the city’s fireworks display on the east end of town.
From July 1 to Wednesday morning, there were 75 total calls about fireworks, meaning that last night comprised the majority of the issue. Waldo said he didn’t know why most of the firework incidents were concentrated on one night.
“Last night was a little bit more than we could handle,” Waldo said.
The Bozeman Police Department’s calls for service log showed several fireworks-related calls from Tuesday, including one where two neighbors got into a verbal dispute over fireworks and one where the caller wanted it noted that it was the fourth time he was calling to complain about fireworks from a specific residence.
Waldo said he didn’t believe any citations were handed out. Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp couldn’t be reached with questions about citations.
The fire department scheduled additional staff on the Fourth and the days leading up to it, who spent their time driving around the city to talk to people who were lighting off fireworks to inform them of the ban. Crews made 362 different public contacts over three nights, and Waldo said most hadn’t heard of the ban yet.
It was harder to respond to specific calls about fireworks being shot off, since by the time someone got there, the show was over.
“It’s hard to run those down sometimes,” Waldo said. “We stressed all along that education was going to be our primary tactic and for 99% of the public, they were super respectful.”
There were no fires reported as a result of fireworks, and Waldo said he wasn’t aware of any injuries associated with them.
“Hopefully the first step is towards next year being even quieter,” Waldo said.
