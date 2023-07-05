Firework
Buy Now

Fireworks for sale inside the Crazy Peak Fireworks stand on Huffine Lane on June 28.

 Ava Rosvold/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Tuesday marked the first Independence Day in Bozeman where most fireworks were banned, but the city still responded to plenty of calls.

In the lead-up to July 4, the Bozeman Fire Department responded to notably fewer calls complaining about fireworks than in years past, Fire Chief Josh Waldo said.

This was the first year that the sale and discharge of all fireworks — excluding sparklers without magnesium — were illegal in the city, after city commissioners approved a ban this spring.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.